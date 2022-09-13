Emmy 2022: “Succession”, “The White Lotus” and “Ted Lasso” took the most important awards

Follow the vacations of various hotel guests for a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these perfect travelers, the cheerful hotel employees and the idyllic place itself» Which editorial belongs to:

The excellent and critically acclaimed HBO drama called Successionthe story of a media magnate and his family, closed the night by taking the Emmy for Best Drama. It came as the fiction with the most nominations (25) while the podium was completed Ted Lasso y The White Lotus, both with 20, who were crowned best comedy and miniseries respectively. The last one was the most winner of the ceremony with five statuettes.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The White Lotus It managed to become the title with the most presence on stage at the gala of the 74th edition of the television and streaming awards. In addition to being the Best miniseries, it also won a writer, director, actor and supporting actress. She also came as a candidate, but won the miniseries segment. It can be seen on HBO Max.

Succession Season 3 bis

By the side of Succession, as mentioned before, came as the most nominated series of 2022 for the Emmys and the unanimous opinion of specialized critics. Jesse Armstrong’s series, which is already working on the fourth season, repeats the award for Best Drama Series of 2020 and is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated fictions for next year. All three seasons can be seen on HBO Max.

Y Ted Lasso is another one that repeats: last year it took the statuette for Best Comedy Series in addition to three other statuettes. The fiction starring Jason Sudeikis is one of the biggest hits Apple TV+ beside Coda, the original film that won the Oscar this year. The series has two seasons and follows a former American football coach who moves to England to manage a traditional football team. It is, perhaps, the most friendly, simple and well-written series in years. All chapters are available on the Apple platform.

Ted Lasso – Trailer – season two



The big surprise of the night was the actor’s victory Lee-jung-jae of the squid game which won as best actor in a dramatic series and marked the second award for fiction that was a true phenomenon on Netflix and beat really heavy actors. This was the most discussed category on social media.

With more than 17,000 voting members, the US Television Academy decides its nominees and winners in 14 categories including drama, comedy and limited series. Here you can see the complete list of winners.

10-08-2021 Culture.- Season 2 of The Squid Game is now official. After weeks of uncertainty, it has finally been confirmed that The Squid Game will have a second season. This has been revealed by the creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has also stated that the protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will be back. Netflix CULTURE



KEEP READING:

Alone with Thomas Ian Griffith, the villain Terry Silver: “There is a bit of ‘Cobra Kai’ in all of us”

Indiana Jones came to the D23 expo to present a new trailer and images behind closed doors, with the participation of Harrison Ford

“Daredevil” returns to streaming, but in the form of a reboot and in the hands of Disney +