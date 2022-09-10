Emmy 2022: the actors nominated for their role in miniseries and where to see them

Next Monday, September 12, the Emmy Awards will be broadcast on the screen of TNT y TNT Series. This is the 74th installment that will reward the best series and their actors. In the category of miniseries we have great stories that were played by well-known actors. We bring you a tour of the work of each of them.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Colin Firth (The Staircase/La escalera-HBO Max)

He gave life to Michael Peterson in the series Stairs, Kathleen’s widower who was found dead in her house at the bottom of her stairs. Based on a real case, this fiction covers the life of this couple in the moments before the death of the woman, the trial process and then the conviction of her husband. Colin Firth-winner of an Oscar for The king’s speech is running for his Emmy for this role that received very good reviews.

Colin Firht in “The Staircase” in HBO Max fiction

Andrew Garfield (By Mandate of Heaven- Star +)

It is one of the best miniseries that premiered this year. Garfield He plays a Mormon detective who must investigate the crime of a woman in his community when she turns up dead in her home (her baby was also murdered). The miniseries goes through the rules and mandates of this Mormon community that has a family that takes its religiosity to the extreme. It will be this detective who investigates this case that will lead him to wonder if his own faith is on the right track or not. A great candidate.

Santiago García reviews “The Mandate of Heaven”, the police series based on a true story, a murder that occurred in the 1980s in the state of Utah.



Oscar Isaac (Secrets of a marriage – HBO Max)

the actor of Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac, brought to life here Jonathan Levy, a man married to Mira Phillips (played by the latest Oscar winner, Jessica Chastain). Secrets of a marriage is an adaptation of the 1973 Swedish version of Ingar Bergmannbut here it is update from to the present. Jonathan and Mina’s couple is stuck in the middle of a crisis that they must overcome while moving forward with their own projects and ideas about happiness. Isaac demonstrates its ductility to play all roles. A great candidate.

Love, hate, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce are examined through a contemporary American couple. An adaptation of the 1973 Swedish miniseries of the same name, directed by Ingmar Bergman

Michael Keaton (Dopesick – Star+)

It comes from taking the prize of the union (SAG´s awards) for his performance in this miniseries, which is a great endorsement that gives him many chances to win the Emmy. Keaton plays a town doctor who is convinced by a pharmacist to prescribe an opioid medicine for the workers of a mine. But this generated an addiction in his patients that completely changes his vision of his own profession. The series has 8 episodes and is based on the book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America”

Dopesick: Michael Keaton aspires to win an Emmy for his Star Plus performance

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven – HBO Max)

A dystopian series that had a great impact due to its theme since it showed us the post-apocalyptic world. Patel comes from participating in the film Yesterday and in the Oscar-nominated Don´t look up beside Leo Di Caprio. The series considers how the world is after a flu ended up leaving the world without 10 percent of its population. The actor played Jeevan, a survivor of this chaos who takes care of a girl when her idol dies while performing at the theater. One of the great series of the last few months.

A former Russian spy must return to the ring after having made her life away from secret missions.

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy – Star+)

Tommy Lee’s life full of scandals is reflected in this series when he was a couple Pamela Anderson (interpreted by Lily James) and a video was broadcast where he was having sex with his wife. Sebastian Stan recreates the crazy life of this Mötley Crüe drummer always on the edge, who was naked all the time and screaming. An accurate and attractive portrait of a man who avoided the spread of this video as the hero of the situation by leaving his wife at the bottom of the sea. Both are nominated for an Emmy this Monday.

It recounts the marriage between Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, during which time her unauthorized sex tape was made public.

KEEP READING:

Emmy 2022: who are the actresses nominated for Best Actress in drama and where to see them?

Emmy 2022: where to see the nominees for Best Miniseries?

“Entrapped”: the continuation of the Icelandic series opens with a gripping police case