Emmy Awards 2020: HBO vs. Netflix, and Will ‘Watchmen’ Take It All?

Did the casting administrators name it? Among the many previous week’s Emmy winners have been the casting groups for “Succession,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Watchmen.” These occur to be the three main frontrunners because the 72nd Emmy Awards get underway on Sunday night time — with host Jimmy Kimmel reside from the Staples Middle.

In addition to which reveals finally come out on prime, the opposite huge query is whether or not HBO or Netflix — the 2 titans of the Emmys — will exit with bragging rights. After 5 days and 100 Artistic Arts Emmy awards, as of Saturday night time, the 2 titans entered the Sunday thunderdome at a tie: 19 awards every.

Taking part in a barely stunning spoiler to this yr’s competitors: Disney Plus, which scored a powerful eight Emmys in its first yr of eligibilty, together with seven for freshman sensation “The Mandalorian.”

In addition to seven early wins for “Watchmen,” and “Succession,” HBO’s wins have included incumbent 123 discuss present victor “Final Week Tonight,” which additionally gained for excellent writing for a 123 collection and image enhancing for 123 programming.

“Watchmen’s” wins to this point included casting for a restricted collection, film or particular; cinematography for a restricted collection or film; sound enhancing for a restricted collection, film or particular; sound mixing for a restricted collection or film; single-camera image enhancing for a restricted collection or film; fantasy/sci-fi costumes; and music composition for a restricted collection, film or particular (authentic restricted rating) — which went to Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Netflix’s history-making tally was probably the most ever for a community, however HBO’s “Watchmen” led all applications in nominations thus yr with 26 nods. On the comedy facet, Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” led the nomination crop with 20 (the identical as final yr). The main dramas have been Netflix’s “Ozark” and HBO’s “Succession,” each of which pulled 18 nods.

Keep tuned right here for evaluation and a recap when the present is all completed.

In the meantime, some data on what to anticipate tonight, and what has transpired to this point:

