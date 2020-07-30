Emmy Awards 2020 to be held as virtual ceremony

The 2020 Emmys have turn into the newest awards ceremony to announce that they’ll go virtual for 2020, in accordance to a letter signed by the ceremony’s Govt Producers.

As reported by Selection, the letter was despatched to the appearing nominees for this years awards shortly after yesterday’s nominations had been made public, and asks them to put together to take part from whom.

The letter reads, “As you’ve in all probability guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th.

“This yr, it’s nonetheless going to be TV business’s largest night time out… however we’ll come to you!”

It goes on to say, “We’re assembling a prime notch workforce of technicians, producers and writers to work intently with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your workforce, to guarantee that we will movie with you (and family members or whomever else you select to be with) at your house, or one other location of your selection.

“We’re going to make you look fabulous – we’re exploring the slicing fringe of expertise to enable to use good cameras and lighting and look ahead to working with you to produce your distinctive ‘on-screen’ moments.”

It’s understood that exact particulars as to the logistics of the virtual ceremony and telecast are nonetheless being thought-about by producers, with among the undecided components together with whether or not award winners will be notified of their success beforehand and which elements of the ceremony will be broadcast dwell.

The Emmy nominations had been had been introduced yesterday and noticed nods for a variety of British expertise, together with Succession stars Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen and Harriet Walter, Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, The Crown‘s Olivia Colman and Westworld star Thandie Newton, as well as to Irish actor Paul Mescal for his position on Regular Folks.

