Emmy Awards 2022: all the winners of the great night of American television

This Monday the 74th delivery of the Premios Emmy which awards the best American television productions. The comedian from “Saturday Night Live”, Kenan Thompson, He was the host of the gala that took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
“Succession” from HBO, which led with 25 nominations, won the award for best dramatic series. “Ted Lasso” from Apple TV+ won the statuette in the comedy category. The big surprise of the night: “The White Lotus” what It won the Emmy for best miniseries.
In one of the closest categories of the night, the actor Lee-jung-jae of “Squid Game” (“The Squid Game”) won as best actor in a dramatic series against Brian Cox and marked the second award for fiction that was a true phenomenon on Netflix.
With more than 17,000 voting members, the US Television Academy decides its nominees and winners in 14 categories including drama, comedy and limited series.
Here all the winners of the night
Best Drama Series:
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession-WINNER
Yellowjackets
Best Comedy:
Abbott Elementary
Ted Lasso- WINNER
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In the Building
What We Do In The Shadows
Best Miniseries:
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus – GANADORA
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)- GANADOR
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria) -WINNER
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) -GANADOR
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark) -WINNER
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Best Leading Actor in a Comedy:
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Martin Short (Only Murders In the Building)
Steve Martin (Only Murders In the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)-WINNER
Best Leading Actress in a Comedy:
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Jean Smart (Hacks) -WINNER
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy:
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) -GANADOR
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy:
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) -WINNER
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie:
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – GANADOR
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television:
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)- GANADORA
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (MAID)
Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie:
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) -GANADOR
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television:
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) -GANADORA
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Best Reality/Competition Series:
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls- GANADORA
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Congratulations Top Chef
The Voice
Best Variety Show:
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – GANADOR
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Keep reading: