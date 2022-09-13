Emmy Awards 2022: all the winners of the great night of American television

Emmy Awards 2022: Zendaya won again for her role in “Euphoria”

This Monday the 74th delivery of the Premios Emmy which awards the best American television productions. The comedian from “Saturday Night Live”, Kenan Thompson, He was the host of the gala that took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“Succession” from HBO, which led with 25 nominations, won the award for best dramatic series. “Ted Lasso” from Apple TV+ won the statuette in the comedy category. The big surprise of the night: “The White Lotus” what It won the Emmy for best miniseries.

In one of the closest categories of the night, the actor Lee-jung-jae of “Squid Game” (“The Squid Game”) won as best actor in a dramatic series against Brian Cox and marked the second award for fiction that was a true phenomenon on Netflix.

With more than 17,000 voting members, the US Television Academy decides its nominees and winners in 14 categories including drama, comedy and limited series.

Here all the winners of the night

Best Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession-WINNER

Yellowjackets

British writer-director Jesse Armstrong accepts the award for best drama series for HBO’s “Succession” (AFP)

Best Comedy:

Abbott Elementary

Ted Lasso- WINNER

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In the Building

Jason Sudeikis accepts the award for best comedy for “Ted Lasso” (AFP)

What We Do In The Shadows

Best Miniseries:

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus – GANADORA

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)- GANADOR

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “Squid Game” (Reuters)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria) -WINNER

Zendaya accepts the award for best leading actress for “Euphoria” (Reuters)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) -GANADOR

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen poses with the award for best supporting actor in a drama series for “Succession” (AP)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark) -WINNER

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Julia Garner accepts the award for best supporting actress in a drama series for “Ozark” (AFP)

Best Leading Actor in a Comedy:

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Martin Short (Only Murders In the Building)

Steve Martin (Only Murders In the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)-WINNER

Jason Sudeikis accepts the award for leading actor in comedy for “Ted Lasso” (Reuters)

Best Leading Actress in a Comedy:

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Jean Smart (Hacks) -WINNER

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart accepts the award for best actress for her work in the comedy “Hacks” (Reuters)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy:

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) -GANADOR

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Brett Goldstein with his Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor for “Ted Lasso” (Reuters)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy:

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) -WINNER

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph won for work at “Abbott Elementary” (Reuters)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie:

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – GANADOR

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Michael Keaton poses with his award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for “Dopesick” (Reuters)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television:

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)- GANADORA

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (MAID)

Amanda Seyfried accepts the award for best leading actress for the miniseries “The Dropout” (Reuters)

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie:

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) -GANADOR

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Murray Bartlett accepts the award for Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie “The White Lotus” (Reuters)

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television:

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) -GANADORA

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Jennifer Coolidge won an Emmy for best supporting actress for “The White Lotus” (Reuters)

Best Reality/Competition Series:

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls- GANADORA

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Congratulations Top Chef

The Voice

Best Variety Show:

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – GANADOR

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

