Emmy Awards’ Limited Series Race Gets a Shake-Up in the Wake of Coronavirus

When HBO formally labeled “Watchmen” as a restricted sequence, the pay cabler’s rivals groaned. That’s as a result of it made what was already a jam-packed and aggressive restricted sequence class much more stuffed this Emmy season.

However then got here the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, which has impacted manufacturing and post-production on numerous TV initiatives, together with episodes of packages that had been initially slated to premiere in April and Might.

In some instances, these airdates had been half of a technique to launch Emmy contenders just below the wire earlier than the Might 31 eligibility cutoff — conserving them prime of thoughts at the peak of Emmy For Your Consideration season.

Most late-premiering streaming reveals are produced with a lengthy sufficient lead-time that they’re nonetheless set to premiere over the subsequent a number of weeks. However for linear networks, most of the Emmy contenders left to launch are of the shorter, “restricted sequence” nature — and now, that additionally implies that reveals that haven’t already been locked should now face transferring out of this 12 months’s Emmy eligibility body.

Already, FX’s subsequent installment of “Fargo” and HBO’s “The Undoing” have been pushed to later in the 12 months. Nationwide Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha” additionally shut down manufacturing, and it’s unclear whether or not it might now make its unique Might 25 premiere date. Different initiatives are doubtless ready till the Tv Academy decides whether or not to shift this 12 months’s marketing campaign window.

The org is predicted to announce a ruling subsequent week on if it’ll shift the Emmy voting calendar — and if that Might 31 cutoff may additionally be moved to accommodate productions which have shut down as a consequence of the pandemic.

Yr 4 of “Fargo” was initially slated to premiere on April 19, and was anticipated to be an Emmy frontrunner in a number of longform classes. That features star Chris Rock, and potential nods for showrunner Noah Hawley, who wrote and directed the season premiere, “Welcome to the Alternate Financial system.”

“Fargo” has been an Emmy nomination juggernaut, having received the excellent restricted sequence class in 2014, adopted by nods in 2016 and 2017 for earlier editions. FX stated “a new premiere date will likely be decided as soon as manufacturing resumes.”

In the meantime, “The Undoing,” primarily based on the novel “You Ought to Have Identified,” was initially slated to debut Might 10 on HBO, and can now launch in the fall, per the community. This system was additionally anticipated to be a massive contender in the restricted sequence race and different particular person classes for stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, in addition to for director Susanne Bier and author David E. Kelley.

Kidman and Kelley will nonetheless be in the Emmy hunt this 12 months, nonetheless, as the second season of “Huge Little Lies” is a contender in drama classes.

With “Fargo” and “The Undoing” out of the approach, and maybe others as nicely, which may open the door for restricted sequence which may have in any other case simply missed a nom in such a crowded class. In addition to “Watchmen,” different sequence aiming for nods in that race embrace Netflix’s “Unbelievable,” “Hollywood” and “The Eddy”; FX’s “Mrs. America,” “Devs” and “American Horror Story: 1984”; HBO’s “The Plot Towards America,” “I Know This A lot is True” and “Years and Years”; Hulu’s “Little Fires In every single place,” “Regular Individuals” and “Fort Rock”; Showtime’s “The Loudest Voice”; AMC’s “The Terror,” “Quiz” and “Dispatches from Elsewhere”; Amazon Prime Video’s “Too Outdated to Die Younger” and “Tales from the Loop”; Apple TV Plus’ “Defending Jacob”; Epix’s “Belgravia”; USA’s “Briarpatch”; and TBS’ “Miracle Staff.”

[Photo: Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in HBO’s “The Undoing.”]