Emmy Music Dual Nominees Include Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Labrinth

This yr’s Emmy nominees within the seven music classes embrace such acquainted scoring names as Ludwig Göransson, Pinar Toprak, Nicholas Britell, Mark Isham and Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross in addition to figures from the pop world like Pharrell Williams, Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, Ingrid Michaelson, Sheila E and the RZA.

Labrinth joined Reznor and Ross in being nominated in each track and rating classes. The latter 9 Inch Nails members (and Oscar winners for “The Social Community”) are up for scoring “Watchmen” in addition to contributing an authentic 1940s-themed track (“The Approach It Used to Be”) to the HBO restricted collection. Labrinth’s two noms are for Showtime’s “Euphoria,” which earned him each a collection dramatic rating nomination and a track nod (“All for Us”).

Nathan Barr has probably the most nominations within the music classes, with three. He’s up towards himself in the principle title theme class, with nods for each the “Carnival Row” and “Hollywood” themes. HIs third nomination comes within the collection dramatic rating division, once more for “Hollywood.”

Rickey Minor additionally faces himself in the identical class, being nominated within the excellent music director class for his work on each the Oscars and “The Kennedy Heart Honors.”

Additionally doubly nominated is Laura Karpman, who has twin nods for documentary rating and predominant title theme, each recognizing her work on Discovery Channel’s “Why We Hate.”

Becoming a member of Labrinth and Reznor/Ross within the authentic track class are Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo for a track from “The Black Godfather” (“Letter to My Godfather”), Ingrid Michaelson for a tune from “Little Fires In all places” (“Construct It Up”), the “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” group of Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore (“One Much less Angel”) and “This Is Us” collection composer Siddhartha Khosla and songwriting collaborator Taylor Goldsmith (“Memorized”). Rounding out the class, on this class’s historical past of intentionally impolite inclusions, is “Eat S—, Bob,” from “Final Night time Tonight with John Oliver,” credited to the writing group of David Dabbon, Joanna Rothkopf, Jill Twiss and Seena Vali.

Labrinth is joined within the collection dramatic rating competitors by Martin Phipps for “The Crown,” Göransson for “The Mandalorian,” Britell for “Succession” and the group of Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans for “Ozark.”

Within the restricted collection rating class, Reznor and Ross face competitors from Nathan Barr for “Hollywood,” Kris Bowers for “Mrs. America,” Antonio Gambale for “Unorthodox” and the group of Isham and Isabella Summers for “Little Fires In all places.”

“Watchmen” and “Euphoria” each received three nominations apiece within the music classes, with nods for excellent music supervision on prime of the track and rating bids (to Liza Richardson for the previous present and Adam Leber for the latter). “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” additionally picked up a second music nomination within the music supervision class (going to Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino). Different music supervision nods went to “Higher Name Saul Thomas Golubić), “Insecure” (Kier Lehman), “Killing Eve” (Catherine Grieves and David Holmes) and “Stranger Issues” (Nora Felder).

Music-related programming additionally confirmed up within the broader classes.

The Grammy Awards telecast was as soon as once more shut out of the 123 particular class. However the present did choose up 4 nods, for route, manufacturing design, lighting design/route and sound mixing.

The excellent documentary/nonfiction particular class included each “Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time” and “Beastie Boys Story.” “Laurel Canyon” was additionally nominated for sound modifying and sound mixing, for a complete of three. “Beastie Boys” had 5 nods in complete, being additionally put up for image modifying, sound modifying, sound mixing and writing.

The American Music Awards received one nomination, for technical route/camerawork. “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Previous Bones” received a nomination for excellent tv film.

As proof for the idea that music-related reveals typically have a harder time with the Academy, there’s the class of excellent 123 particular (pre-recorded), through which not a single music-based present made it in, and all six nominations are for comedy specials.

Under, a full listing of nominees for the seven music classes:

Excellent Music Composition For A Sequence (Unique Dramatic Rating)

The Crown • Aberfan • Netflix • Left Financial institution Photos in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv

Martin Phipps, Composer

Euphoria • Bonnie And Clyde • HBO • HBO Leisure in affiliation with Affordable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content material Company | HOT | TCDY Productions

Labrinth, Composer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ludwig Göransson, Composer

Ozark • All In • Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Danny Bensi, Composer

Saunder Jurriaans, Composer

Succession • This Is Not For Tears • HBO • HBO Leisure in affiliation with Undertaking Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Britell, Music by

Excellent Music Composition For A Restricted Sequence, Film Or Particular (Unique Dramatic Rating)

Hollywood • Hooray For Hollywood: Half 2 • Netflix • Netflix

Nathan Barr, Composer

Little Fires In all places • The Spider Net • Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hiya Sunshine

Mark Isham, Composer

Isabella Summers, Composer

Mrs. America • Reagan • FX Networks • FX Productions

Kris Bowers, Rating by

Unorthodox • Half 1 • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Antonio Gambale, Composer

Watchmen • It’s Summer time And We’re Working Out Of Ice • HBO • HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Trent Reznor, Music by

Atticus Ross, Music by

Excellent Music Composition For A Documentary Sequence Or Particular (Unique Dramatic Rating)

Turning into • Netflix • Greater Floor Productions

Kamasi Washington, Composer

Residence • Maine • Apple TV+ • MediaWeaver / 4 M Studios / Altimeter Movies

Amanda Jones, Composer

McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO • HBO Documentary Movies and Unrealistic Concepts in affiliation with Enjoyable Meter

Pinar Toprak, Composer

Alex Kovacs, Composer

Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem And Insanity • Not Your Common Joe • Netflix • A Goode Movies Manufacturing in affiliation with Library Movies and Article 19 Movies

Mark Mothersbaugh, Composer

John Enroth, Composer

Albert Fox, Composer

Why We Hate • Instruments & Techniques • Discovery Channel • South Cove Productions

Laura Karpman, Composer

Excellent Music Course

The Kennedy Heart Honors • CBS • White Cherry Leisure

Rickey Minor, Music Director

Let’s Go Loopy: The Grammy Salute To Prince • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Sheila E., Music Director

Jimmy Jam, Music Director

Terry Lewis, Music Director

The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

Rickey Minor, Music Director

Saturday Night time Reside • SNL At Residence #1 • NBC • SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Lenny Pickett, Music Director

Eli Brueggemann, Music Director

Leon Pendarvis, Music Director

Excellent Unique Music And Lyrics

The Black Godfather • Track Title: Letter To My Godfather • Netflix • Boardwalk Photos and Hudlin Leisure

Pharrell Williams, Music & Lyrics

Chad Hugo, Music & Lyrics

Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You / Track Title: All For Us • HBO • HBO Leisure in affiliation with Affordable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content material Company | HOT | TCDY Productions

Labrinth, Music & Lyrics

Final Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 / Track Title: Eat Sh!t, Bob • HBO • HBO Leisure in affiliation with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Tv

David Dabbon, Music by

Joanna Rothkopf, Lyrics by

Jill Twiss, Lyrics by

Seena Vali, Lyrics by

Little Fires In all places • Discover A Approach / Track Title: Construct It Up • Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hiya Sunshine

Ingrid Michaelson, Music & Lyrics

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Strike Up The Band / Track Title: One Much less Angel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics

Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics

This Is Us • Strangers / Track Title: Memorized • NBC • 20th Century Fox Tv

Siddhartha Khosla, Music & Lyrics

Taylor Goldsmith, Music & Lyrics

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being / Track Title: The Approach It Used To Be • HBO • HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Trent Reznor, Music & Lyrics

Atticus Ross, Music & Lyrics

Excellent Unique Fundamental Title Theme Music

Carnival Row • Prime Video • Legendary Photos TV and Amazon Studios

Nathan Barr, Theme Music by

Defending Jacob • Apple TV+ • Nameless Content material / Paramount Tv Studios

Ólafur Arnalds, Theme Music by

Hollywood • Netflix • Netflix

Nathan Barr, Theme Music by

Unorthodox • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Antonio Gambale, Theme Music by

Why We Hate • Discovery Channel • South Cove Productions

Laura Karpman, Theme Music by

Wu-Tang: An American Saga • Hulu • Think about Tv Studios

The Rza, Theme Music by

Excellent Music Supervision

Higher Name Saul • The Man For This • AMC • Excessive Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Through Productions and Sony Photos Tv

Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor

Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You • HBO • HBO Leisure in affiliation with Affordable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content material Company | HOT | TCDY Productions

Jen Malone, Music Supervisor

Adam Leber, Music Supervisor

Insecure • Lowkey Movin’ On • HBO • HBO Leisure in affiliation with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Ideas Leisure and three Arts Leisure

Kier Lehman, Music Supervisor

Killing Eve • Conferences Have Biscuits • BBC America • Sid Light Movies Ltd.

Catherine Grieves, Music Supervisor

David Holmes, Music Supervisor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Music Supervisor

Daniel Palladino, Music Supervisor

Stranger Issues • Chapter Three: The Case Of The Lacking Lifeguard • Netflix • Netflix

Nora Felder, Music Supervisor

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO • HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Liza Richardson, Music Supervisor