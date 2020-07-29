Emmy nominations 2020 – Succession, Ozark, Watchmen among top contenders at this year’s awards

Now that every one the Emmy Award nominees have been introduced (just about), preparation for the 72nd annual ceremony can formally start, with just below two months to go till the massive day.

This year’s Emmy Awards, which shall be broadcast on ABC on Monday 21st September, shall be introduced by chat present host Jimmy Fallon, making 2020 his third yr internet hosting the occasion.

With the nominations occasion having occurred through livestream as a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s at present unclear whether or not by September, this year’s Emmy Awards will be capable to go forward as typical or not.

Digital or not, this year’s occasion is certain to be hotly contested, now that earlier Emmy-magnets like Sport of Thrones and Fleabag are out of the race.

Succession, Ozark, Watchmen are among the top contenders within the drama style, bagging three nominations every throughout all classes.

In the meantime, over in comedy, Netflix dominated with nominations for Useless To Me, The Kominsky Technique and Schitt’s Creek, whereas fellow US hits Blackish and The Good Place additionally earned nods.

Right here’s the total checklist of Emmy Awards 2020 nominations.

Excellent Lead Actor in a Comedy Collection

Anthony Anderson (Blackish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky technique)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Excellent Lead Actress in a Comedy Collection

Christina Applegate (Useless to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Useless to Me)

Katherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracey Ellis Ross (Blackish)

Excellent Selection Speak Collection

The Each day Present with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Stay

Final Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Present with Stephen Colbert

Excellent Lead Actor in a Drama Collection

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling Ok Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Present)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (POSE)

Jeremy Robust (Succession)

Excellent Lead Actress in a Drama Collection

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Present)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Excellent Competitors Programme

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Excellent Lead Actor in a Restricted Collection or Film

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Unhealthy Training)

Paul Mescal (Regular Individuals)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This A lot is True)

Excellent Lead Actress in a Restricted Collection or Film

Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires In every single place)

Excellent Restricted Collection

Little Fires In every single place

Mrs America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Excellent Comedy Collection

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Useless To Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Technique

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do within the Shadows

Excellent Drama Collection

Higher Name Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Story

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Issues

Succession

