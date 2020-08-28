Emmys 2020: ABC and Television Academy to Launch Virtual Media Center

Because the 72nd Emmys goes digital, so will the media that covers it. ABC and the Television Academy are launching a digital media middle that can function a house base for reporters and TV information crews masking this yr’s ceremony from residence.

“In lieu of the standard press rooms which have occurred on-site throughout earlier years, credentialed press will probably be supplied the chance to join straight with Emmy winners in a real-time, digital surroundings,” ABC and TV Academy are set to reveal in a joint announcement right this moment. “It will be sure that expertise might take part from wherever they’re on the earth.”

The digital media middle will open as quickly because the Emmy telecast begins on Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. PT and shut roughly one hour post-show, permitting winners the chance to do the standard press rounds — albeit from the consolation of wherever they’re watching the telecast.

As Selection first reported on Monday, as an alternative of the traditional Emmy ceremony at downtown Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre, this yr’s present will probably be anchored by host Jimmy Kimmel throughout the road on a stage on the Staples Center. A military of roughly 140 dwell cameras will chronicle the nominees and winners at their houses (or any location of their selecting), nonetheless.

Meaning there’s no Emmy purple carpet this yr, and additionally no cause for press to collect on the Staples Center, because the winners will all be beamed in from the world over. The producers are relying on the individuality of this yr’s affair, and with nominees cooperating in their very own houses, to drive this yr’s present. “If you’d like to be in your sweats in your couch that’s additionally wonderful,” government producer Ian Stewart earlier informed Selection. “It is going to be rather more informal, rather more enjoyable, as we’re extra in it collectively. It is going to go the place it goes.”

Usually, press is stationed on the purple carpet and additionally in a number of on-site press rooms. After winners give their acceptance speeches, they’re often whisked over to the media middle, the place they take images, do one-on-one interviews with a handful of TV retailers (resembling “Leisure Tonight” and “Good Morning America”) on what’s dubbed “Winners’ Stroll,” earlier than heading into a big room with on-deadline reporters, who conduct a quick press convention.

An ABC spokesperson stated the community hoped to replicate that perform as a lot as potential with this yr’s digital media middle. As normal, acceptance speeches will probably be transcribed and out there. And the digital press room will enable for reporters to see each other in addition to the expertise being interviewed. Media may also have the ability to obtain digital clips of the final press room interviews.

And people media retailers that usually have a one-on-one interview area on the “Winners’ Stroll” can have a digital one-on-one room within the digital media middle.

In the meantime, with no press photographers allowed on web site, all nonetheless images will probably be supplied by ABC and the Television Academy.

The 72nd Emmys airs on Sunday, Sept. 20, at eight p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

[Photo: Sterling K. Brown in the Emmys Media Center during the 2016 telecast.]