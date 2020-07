Emmys 2020 Nominations: Full List

Nominations for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards had been unveiled Tuesday, and Netflix walked away with an enormous 160 nods — essentially the most of any community or streamer.

Netflix’s “Ozark” and HBO’s “Succession” led drama classes with 18 nominations every, whereas Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” dominated the comedy facet with 20 nods. Nonetheless, HBO’s “Watchmen” landed essentially the most nominations of any sequence, securing 26 nods for the Regina King-led present.

“Saturday Night time Stay” alum Leslie Jones was joined by Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany to announce the nominations. The Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Sept. 20 on ABC.

Right here’s the listing of nominees:

Drama Collection

“Higher Name Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Story” (Hulu)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America/AMC)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Stranger Issues” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)



Comedy Collection

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Lifeless to Me” (Netflix)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Kominsky Technique” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“What We Do within the Shadows” (FX)



Restricted Collection

“Little Fires All over the place” (Hulu)

“Mrs. America” (Hulu)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)



Lead Actor in a Drama Collection

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling Ok. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Steve Carell (“The Morning Present”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Jeremy Robust (“Succession”)



Lead Actress in a Drama Collection

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Present”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)



Lead Actor in a Comedy Collection

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Technique”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)



Lead Actress in a Comedy Collection

Christina Applegate (“Lifeless to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Linda Cardellini (“Lifeless to Me”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Lead Actor in a Restricted Collection or Film

Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”)

Hugh Jackman (“Dangerous Schooling”)

Paul Mescal (“Regular Folks”)

Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This A lot Is True”)

Lead Actress in a Restricted Collection or Film

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Regina King (“Watchmen”)

Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires All over the place”)



Supporting Actor in a Drama Collection

Giancarlo Esposito (“Higher Name Saul”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Story”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Present”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Present”)

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Collection

Laura Dern (“Huge Little Lies”)

Meryl Streep (“Huge Little Lies”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Story”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)



Supporting Actor in a Comedy Collection

Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn 9-9”)

William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”)

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Technique”)

Sterling Ok. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night time Stay”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)



Supporting Actress in a Comedy Collection

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”)

Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night time Stay”)

Cecily Robust (“Saturday Night time Stay”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)



Supporting Actor in a Restricted Collection or Film

Dylan McDermott (“Hollywood”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”)

Jovan Adepo (“Watchmen”)

Louis Gossett Jr. (“Watchmen”)



Supporting Actress in a Restricted Collection or Film

Holland Taylor (“Hollywood”)

Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”)

Margo Martindale (“Mrs. America”)

Tracey Ullman (“Mrs. America”)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Jean Sensible (“Watchmen”)



Actuality Competitors

“The Masked Singer” (FOX)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“High Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)



Selection Sketch Collection

“A Black Girl Sketch Present” (HBO)

“Drunk Historical past” (Comedy Central)

“Saturday Night time Stay” (NBC)



Selection Speak Collection

“Every day Present with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Stay” (ABC)

“Final Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Present with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Character Voice-Over Efficiency

Huge Mouth • How To Have An Orgasm • Netflix

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress

Central Park • Episode One • Apple TV+

20th Century Fox Tv

Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen

Crank Yankers • Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin • Comedy Central

Kimmelot, ITV, Central Productions, LLC

Wanda Sykes as Gladys

The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Taika Waititi as IG-11

The Simpsons • Higher Off Ned • Fox

Gracie Movies in affiliation with 20th Century Fox Tv

Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph, Todd

The Simpsons • Frinkcoin • FOX

Gracie Movies in affiliation with 20th Century Fox Tv

Hank Azaria as Professor Frink, Moe, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Cletus, Kirk, Sea Captain

Animated Program

Huge Mouth • Disclosure The Film: The Musical! • Netflix

Bob’s Burgers • Pig Hassle In Little Tina • Fox

20th Century Fox Tv

BoJack Horseman • The View From Midway Down • Netflix •

Tornante Productions, LLC

Rick And Morty • The Vat Of Acid Episode • Grownup Swim

Rick and Morty, LLC

The Simpsons • Thanksgiving Of Horror • Fox

Gracie Movies in affiliation with 20th Century Fox Tv

Quick Type Animated Program

Forky Asks A Query: What Is Love? • Disney+

Pixar Animation Studios

Robotic Hen • Santa’s Lifeless (Spoiler Alert) Vacation Homicide Factor Particular • Grownup Swim

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Steven Universe Future • Fragments • Cartoon Community

Cartoon Community Studios

Manufacturing Design For A Narrative Modern Program (One

Hour Or Extra)

Huge Little Lies • What Have They Carried out? • The Dangerous Mom • I Need To Know • HBO Leisure in affiliation withBlossom Movies, Howdy Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions

John Paino, Manufacturing Designer

Austin Gorg, Artwork Director

Amy Wells, Set Decorator

The Handmaid’s Story • Family • Hulu

MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Firm, White Oak Photos

Elisabeth Williams, Manufacturing Designer

Martha Sparrow, Artwork Director

Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator

Killing Eve • Are You From Pinner? • BBC America

Sid Mild Movies Ltd.

Laurence Dorman, Manufacturing Designer

Beckie Harvey, Artwork Director

Casey Williams, Set Decorator

The Morning Present • In The Darkish Night time Of The Soul It’s All the time 3:30 In The Morning • Apple TV+

Media Res

John Paino, Manufacturing Designer

James F. Truesdale, Artwork Director

Amy Wells, Set Decorator

Ozark • Wartime • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

David Bomba, Manufacturing Designer

Sean Ryan Jennings, Artwork Director

Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator

Succession • This Is Not for Tears • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Undertaking Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Stephen H. Carter, Manufacturing Designer

Carmen Cardenas, Artwork Director

George DeTitta, Set Decorator

Ana Buljan, Set Decorator



Manufacturing Design For A Narrative Interval Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or Extra)

The Crown • Aberfan • Netflix

Left Financial institution Photos in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv

Martin Childs, Manufacturing Designer

Mark Raggett, Artwork Director

Alison Harvey, Set Decorator

Hollywood • Netflix

Netflix Matthew Flood Ferguson, Manufacturing Designer

Mark Robert Taylor, Artwork Director

Melissa Licht, Set Decorator

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • A Jewish Lady Walks Into The Apollo… • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Invoice Groom, Manufacturing Designer

Neil Prince, Artwork Director

Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Watchmen • An Nearly Non secular Awe • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Kristian Milsted, Manufacturing Designer

Jay Pelissier, Artwork Director

Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator

Westworld • Parce Domine • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Kilter Movies, Dangerous Robotic and Warner Bros. Tv

Howard Cummings, Manufacturing Designer

Jon Carlos, Artwork Director

Julie Ochipinti, Set Decorator



Manufacturing Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

GLOW • Up, Up, Up • Netflix

Tilted Productions

Todd Fjeldsted, Manufacturing Designer

Valerie Inexperienced, Artwork Director

Cynthia Slagter, Set Decorator

The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andrew L. Jones, Manufacturing Designer

Jeff Wisniewski, Artwork Director

Amanda Serino, Set Decorator

Area Power • THE LAUNCH • Netflix

Susie Mancini, Manufacturing Designer

Gary Warshaw, Artwork Director

Rachael Ferrara, Set Decorator

What We Do In The Shadows • Resurrection • Collaboration • Witches • FX Networks

FX Productions

Kate Bunch, Manufacturing Designer

Aleks Cameron, Artwork Director

Shayne Fox, Set Decorator

Will & Grace • We Love Lucy • NBC

Common Tv in affiliation with KoMut Leisure and Three Princesses and

a P

Glenda Rovello, Manufacturing Designer

Conny Boettger-Marinos, Artwork Director

Peter Gurski, Set Decorator

Manufacturing Design For A Selection, Actuality Or Competitors Collection

At Residence With Amy Sedaris • Outside Entertaining • Journey • truTV

A truTV manufacturing in affiliation with A24

Jason Singleton, Manufacturing Designer

Katy Porter, Set Decorator

Naomi Munro, Artwork Director

Drunk Historical past • Dangerous Blood • Comedy Central

Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC

Monica Sotto, Manufacturing Designer

Rae Deslich, Set Decorator

Linette McCown, Set Decorator

Final Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Sixteen String Jack

Productions and Avalon Tv

Eric Morrell, Manufacturing Designer

Amanda Carzoli, Artwork Director

Queer Eye • We’re In Japan!: The Excellent Girl • Netflix

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Leisure, LLC

Thomas Rouse, Manufacturing Designer

Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Eddie Murphy • Host: John Mulaney • NBC

SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Eugene Lee, Manufacturing Designer

Akira Yoshimura, Manufacturing Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Manufacturing Designer

N. Joseph DeTullio, Manufacturing Designer

Manufacturing Design For A Selection Particular

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards • NBC

dick clark productions, LLC in affiliation with the Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation

Brian Stonest reet, Manufacturing Designer

Angel Herrera, Artwork Director

62nd Grammy Awards • CBS

AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Brian Stonest reet, Manufacturing Designer

Kristen Merlino, Artwork Director

Gloria Lamb, Artwork Director

Jason Howard, Set Decorator

The Little Mermaid Stay! • ABC

Carried out + Dusted

Misty Buckley, Manufacturing Designer

Joe Celli, Artwork Director

Jason Howard, Set Decorator

Stay In Entrance Of A Studio Viewers: “All In The Household” And “Good Instances” • ABC

Sony Photos Tv, Act III

Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Road

Bernard Vyzga, Manufacturing Designer

Richard Rohrer, Artwork Director

Ron Olsen, Set Decorator

The Oscars • ABC

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

Jason Sherwood, Manufacturing Designer

Alana Billingsley, Artwork Director

Casting For A Comedy Collection

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO

HBO Leisure

Allison Jones, Casting by

Ben Harris, Casting by

Lifeless To Me • Netflix

CBS Tv Studios

Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by

Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Insecure • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Ideas Leisure and three Arts Leisure

Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Matthew Maisto, Casting by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Cindy Tolan, Casting by

Schitt’s Creek • Pop TV

Not A Actual Firm Productions, Inc.

Lisa Parasyn, CSA, Casting by

Jon Comerford, CSA, Casting by

What We Do In The Shadows • FX Networks

FX Productions

Gayle Keller, Casting by

Jenny Lewis, CSA, Canadian Casting By

Sara Kay, CSA, Canadian Casting By

Casting For A Drama Collection

Huge Little Lies • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Blossom Movies, Howdy Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions

David Rubin, Casting by

The Crown • Netflix

Left Financial institution Photos in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv

Nina Gold, Casting by

Robert Sterne, Casting by

The Handmaid’s Story • Hulu

MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Firm, White Oak Photos

Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by

Robin D. Cook dinner, CSA, Canadian Casting by

Killing Eve • BBC America •

Sid Mild Movies Ltd.

Gilly Poole, Casting by

Suzanne Crowley, Casting by

Ozark • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by

Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting

Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Succession • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Undertaking Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by

Francine Maisler, CSA, Authentic Casting by

Casting For A Restricted Collection, Film Or Particular

Mrs. America • FX Networks

FX Productions

Carmen Cuba, CSA, Casting by

Robin Cook dinner, Location Casting

Regular Folks • Hulu

Hulu Originals in affiliation with BBC

Louise Kiely, Casting by

Unbelievable • Netflix

CBS Tv Studios

Laura Rosenthal, CSA, Casting by

Jodi Angst reich, CSA, Casting by

Kate Caldwell, CSA, Casting by

Melissa Kostenbauder, CSA, Casting by

Unorthodox • Netflix

Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Esther Kling, Casting by

Vicki Thomson, Location Casting

Maria Rölcke, Location Casting

Cornelia Mareth, Location Casting

Watchmen • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Victoria Thomas, CSA, Casting by

Meagan Lewis, CSA, Location Casting

Casting For A Actuality Program

Born This Means • A&E

Bunim/Murray Productions

Sasha Alpert, Casting by

Megan Sleeper, Casting by

Caitlyn Audet, Casting by

Love Is Blind • Netflix

Kinetic Content material

Donna Driscoll, Casting by

Kelly Zack Castillo, Casting by

Megan Feldman, Casting by

Queer Eye • Netflix

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Leisure, LLC

Danielle Gervais, Casting by

Beyhan Oguz, Casting by

Pamela Vallarelli, Casting by

Ally Capriotti Grant, Location Casting

Hana Sakata, Location Casting

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1

World of Surprise Productions

Goloka Bolte, Casting by

Ethan Petersen, Casting by

The Voice • NBC

MGM Tv, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Different Tv and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. Michelle McNulty, CSA, Supervising Casting Producer

Holly Dale, Senior Casting Producer

Courtney Burns, Casting Producer



Choreography For Selection Or Actuality Programming

The Oscars • Routine: Come Alive (Opening Sequence) • ABC

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

Jemel McWilliams, Choreographer

Savage X Fenty Present • Routines: Statues, Benches, Window • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Parris Goebel, Choreographer

So You Assume You Can Dance • Routines: I’ll Be Seeing You, Mambo Italiano, The Lady From Ipanema • FOX

dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Leisure

Al Blackstone, Choreographer

So You Assume You Can Dance • Routines: Sufficient Is Sufficient, Signal Of The Instances • FOX

dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Leisure

Travis Wall, Choreographer

World Of Dance • Routines: Dos Jueyes, El Ray Timbal • NBC

Common Tv Different Studio in affiliation with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance

Jefferson Benjumea, Choreographer

Adrianita Avila, Choreographer

Cinematography For A Multi-Digital camera Collection

Bob Hearts Abishola • Ice Cream For Breakfast • CBS

Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv

Patti Lee, ASC, Director of Images

Household Reunion • Bear in mind Black Elvis? • Netflix

John Simmons, ASC, Director of Images

The Ranch • It Ain’t My Falt • Netflix

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Images

Will & Grace • By chance On Porpoise • NBC

Common Tv in affiliation with KoMut Leisure and Three Princesses and a P

Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Images

Cinematography For A Single-Digital camera Collection (Half-Hour)

The Finish Of The F***ing World • Episode 2 • Netflix

Clerkenwell Movies / Dominic Buchanan Productions

Benedict Spence, Director of Images

Homecoming • Large • Prime Video • Common Cable Productions, LLC, Amazon Studios

Jas Shelton, ASC, Director of Images

Insecure • Lowkey Completely satisfied • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Ideas Leisure and three Arts Leisure

Kira Kelly, Director of Images

Insecure • Lowkey Misplaced • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Ideas Leisure and three Arts Leisure

Ava Berkofsky, Director of Images

The Mandalorian • Chapter 7: The Reckoning • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, Director of Images

Baz Idoine, Director of Images

Cinematography For A Single-Digital camera Collection (One Hour)

The Crown • Aberfan • Netflix

Left Financial institution Photos in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv

Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Images

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video

Amazon Studios M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Images

Mindhunter • Episode 6 • Netflix

Erik Messerschmidt, Director of Images

Ozark • Boss Battle • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Armando Salas, ASC, Director of Images

Ozark • Civil Union • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Ben Kutchins, Director of Images

Tales From The Loop • Loop • Prime Video

Fox21 Tv Studios and Amazon Studios

Jeff Cronenweth, ASC, Director of Images

Westworld • Parce Domine • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Kilter Movies, Dangerous Robotic and Warner Bros. Tv

Paul Cameron, ASC, Director of Images

Cinematography For A Restricted Collection Or Film

Defending Jacob • After • Apple TV+

Nameless Content material / Paramount Tv Studios

Jonathan Freeman, Director of Images

Devs • Episode 7 • FX Networks

FX Productions

Rob Hardy, BSC, Director of Images

The Plot Towards America • Half 1 • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Blown Deadline Productions, Annapurna Tv, RK Movies Martin Ahlgren, Director of Images

Watchmen • Little Concern Of Lightning • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Xavier Grobet, ASC, AMC, Director of Images

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC, Director of Images

Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

American Manufacturing facility • Netflix

Increased Floor Productions and Participant Media

Erick Stoll, Cinematography by

Aubrey Keith, Cinematography by

Apollo 11 • CNN

CNN Movies, Assertion Photos, NEON

Buzz Aldrin, Cinematography by

Michael Collins, Cinematography by

Turning into • Netflix

Increased Floor Productions

Nadia Hallgren, Cinematography by

The Cave • Nationwide Geographic

A Danish Documentary Manufacturing in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Movies Muhammed Khair Al Shami, Cinematography by

Ammar Suleiman, Cinematography by

Mohammed Eyad, Cinematography by

Sea Of Shadows • Nationwide Geographic

Terra Mater Factual Studios in affiliation with Appian Means, Malaika Photos and The Wild Lens Collective

Richard Ladkani, Director of Images

Serengeti • Rebirth • Discovery Channel

XIX Leisure and John Downer Productions

Richard Jones, Director of Images

Michael W. Richards, Director of Images

Warren Samuels, Director of Images

Matthew Goodman, Director of Images

Cinematography For A Actuality Program

Cheer • Hit Zero • Netflix

One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Photos and Caviar

Melissa Langer, Director of Images

Erynn Patrick, Director of Images

Life Under Zero • The New World • Nationwide Geographic

BBC Studios

Michael Cheeseman, Director of Images

Danny Day, Director of Images

Dwayne Fowler, Director of Images

Queer Eye • We’re In Japan!: Japanese Vacation • Netflix

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Leisure, LLC

Garrett Rose, Director of Images

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1

World of Surprise Productions Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Images

Jon Schneider, Digital camera Operator

Jay Mack Arnette II, Digital camera Operator

Mario Panagiotopoulos, Digital camera Operator

Gregory Montes, Digital camera Operator

Brett Smith, Digital camera Operator

David McCoul, Digital camera Operator

Justin Umphenour, Digital camera Operator

Survivor • CBS

MGM Tv

Peter Wery, Director of Images

Scott Duncan, Director of Images

Russ Fill, Director of Images

Tim Barker, Digital camera

Marc Bennett, Digital camera

James Boon, Digital camera

Paulo Castillo, Digital camera

Rodney Chauvin, Digital camera

Luke Cormack, Digital camera

Lee Doig, Digital camera

Ben Gamble, Digital camera

Kevin B. Garrison, Digital camera

Nixon George, Digital camera

Rick Higgs, Digital camera

Derek Hoffmann, Digital camera

Matthias Hoffmann, Digital camera

Toby Hogan, Digital camera

Derek Holt, Digital camera

Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Digital camera

Ian Miller, Digital camera

Nico Nyoni, Digital camera

Ryan O’Donnell, Digital camera

Jeff Phillips, Digital camera

Louis Powell, Digital camera

Thomas Pretorius, Digital camera

Erick Sarmiento, Digital camera

Dirk Steyn, Digital camera

John Tattersall, Digital camera

Paulo Velozo, Digital camera

David Alan Arnold, Director of Ariel Images

Christopher Barker, Ariel Digital camera Operator

Granger Scholtz, Ariel Digital camera Operator

Nicholas Van Der Westhuizen, Ariel Digital camera Operator

Business

Again-to-College Necessities – Sandy Hook Promise

SMUGGLER, Manufacturing Firm

BBDO New York, Advert Company

Earlier than Alexa – Amazon

Somesuch x Revolver/Will O’Rourke, Manufacturing Firm

Droga5 London, Advert Company

Bounce – Apple AirPods

Pulse Movies, Manufacturing Firm

TBWA Media Arts Lab, Advert Company

Groundhog Day – Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Vehicles|FCA)

O Constructive, Manufacturing Firm

Highdive Promoting, Advert Company

The Look – P&G

Stink Movies, Manufacturing Firm

Saturday Morning, Advert Company

Interval Costumes

The Crown • Cri De Coeur • Netflix

Left Financial institution Photos in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv

Amy Roberts, Costume Designer

Sidonie Roberts, Assistant Costume Designer

Sarah Moore, Costume Supervisor

Hollywood • A Hollywood Ending • Netflix

Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer

Sarah Evelyn, Costume Designer

Tiger Curran, Assistant Costume Designer

Suzy Freeman, Costume Supervisor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer

Marina Reti, Assistant Costume Designer

Sheila Grover, Costume Supervisor

Ginnie Patton, Costume Supervisor

Mrs. America • Shirley • FX Networks

FX Productions

Bina Daigeler, Costume Designer

Erin Byrne, Assistant Costume Designer

Bettina Seifert, Costume Supervisor

Erika Larner, Costume Supervisor

Mila Hermanovski, Assistant Costume Designer

Eileen Kennedy, Assistant Costume Designer

Pose • Performing Up • FX Networks

Fox21 Tv Studios and FX Productions

Analucia McGorty, Costume Designer

Nicky Smith, Assistant Costume Designer

Alexa DeFazio, Assistant Costume Designer

Linda Giammarese, Costume Supervisor

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Carnival Row • Aisling • Prime Video

Legendary Photos TV and Amazon Studios

Joanna Eatwell, Costume Designer

Clare Vyse, Assistant Costume Designer

Jennifer Lander, Costume Supervisor

The Handmaid’s Story • Family • Hulu

MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Firm, White Oak Photos

Natalie Bronfman, Costume Designer

Helena Davis Perry, Costume Supervisor

Christina Cattle, Assistant Costume Designer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 3: The Sin • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Joseph Porro, Costume Designer

Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor

Gigi Melton, Assistant Costume Designer

Lauren Silvest ri, Assistant Costume Designer

Watchmen • It’s Summer time And We’re Operating Out Of Ice • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Sharen Davis, Costume Designer

Valerie Zielonka, Costume Supervisor

Westworld • Parce Domine • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Kilter Movies, Dangerous Robotic and Warner Bros. Tv

Shay Cunliffe, Costume Designer

Dan Bronson, Costume Supervisor

Amanda Riley, Assistant Costume Designer

Jo Kissack Folsom, Affiliate Costume Designer

Modern Costumes

black-ish • Hair Day • ABC • ABC Studios

Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer

Euphoria • The Subsequent Episode • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Affordable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content material Company | HOT | TCDY Productions

Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer

Danielle Baker, Costume Supervisor

Katina Danabassis, Assistant Costume Designer

Grace And Frankie • The Tank • Netflix

Skydance Productions

Allyson B. Fanger, Costume Designer

Kristine Haag, Assistant Costume Designer

Lori DeLapp, Costume Supervisor

Killing Eve • Are You From Pinner? • BBC America

Sid Mild Movies Ltd.

Sam Perry, Costume Designer

Katie Broome, Costume Supervisor

Justin Selway, Assistant Costume Designer

The Politician • Pilot • Netflix

A Fox21 Tv Studios Manufacturing

Lou Eyrich, Supervising Costume Designer

Claire Parkinson, Costume Designer

Lily Parkinson, Assistant Costume Designer

Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor

Schitt’s Creek • Completely satisfied Ending • Pop TV

Not A Actual Firm Productions, Inc.

Debra Hanson, Costume Designer

Darci Cheyne, Assistant Costume Designer

Unorthodox • Half 2 • Netflix

Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Justine Seymour, Costume Designer

Simone Kreska, Costume Supervisor

Barbara Schramm, Costume Supervisor



Costumes For A Selection, Nonfiction Or Actuality Program

Dancing With The Stars • Halloween Night time • ABC

BBC Studios

Daniela Gschwendtner, Costume Designer

Steven Lee, Costume Designer

Howard Sussman, Costume Supervisor

Polina Roytman, Assistant Costume Designer

Karina Torrico, Assistant Costume Designer

Drunk Historical past • Fame • Comedy Central

Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC

Christina Mongini, Costume Designer

Annalisa Adams, Assistant Costume Designer

Cassandra Connor, Costume Supervisor

The Masked Singer • The Season Kick-Off Masks-Off: Group A • FOX

FOX Different Leisure Studios Marina Toybina, Costume Designer

Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer

Candice Rainwater, Assistant Costume Designer

RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch / Costumes: RuPaul’s Costumes • VH1

World of Surprise Productions

Zaldy Goco, RuPaul’s Robes by

Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Eddie Murphy • NBC

SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Tom Broecker, Costume Designer

Eric Justian, Costume Designer

Cristina Natividad, Assistant Costume Designer

Ashley Dudek, Assistant Costume Designer

Karena Sanchez, Assistant Costume Designer

Dale Richards, Costume Supervisor

Directing For A Comedy Collection

The Nice • The Nice (Pilot) • Hulu

Civic Heart Media / MRC Tv

Matt Shakman, Directed by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Marvelous Radio • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Daniel Palladino, Directed by

Fashionable Household • Finale Half 2 • ABC

Picador Productions and Steven Levitan Productions in affiliation with 20th Century Fox Tv

Gail Mancuso, Directed by

Ramy • Miakhalifa.mov • Hulu

A24 Tv

Ramy Youssef, Directed by

Schitt’s Creek • Completely satisfied Ending • Pop TV

Not A Actual Firm Productions, Inc.

Andrew Cividino, Directed by

Daniel Levy, Directed by

Will & Grace • We Love Lucy • NBC

Common Tv in affiliation with KoMut Leisure and Three Princesses and a P

James Burrows, Directed by

Directing For A Drama Collection

The Crown • Aberfan • Netflix

Left Financial institution Photos in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv

Benjamin Caron, Directed by

The Crown • Cri de Coeur • Netflix

Left Financial institution Photos in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv

Jessica Hobbs, Directed by

Homeland • Prisoners Of Conflict • Showtime

Fox21 Tv Studios, Teakwood Lane Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet

Lesli Linka Glatter, Directed by

The Morning Present • The Interview

Apple TV+ • Media Res

Mimi Leder, Directed by

Ozark • Fireplace Pink • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Alik Sakharov, Directed by

Ozark • Su Casa Es Mi Casa • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Ben Semanoff, Directed by

Succession • Looking • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Undertaking Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Andrij Parekh, Directed by

Succession • This Is Not For Tears • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Undertaking Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and

Gary Sanchez Productions

Mark Mylod, Directed by

Directing For A Restricted Collection, Film Or Dramatic Particular

Little Fires All over the place • Discover A Means • Hulu

ABC Signature Studios / Howdy Sunshine

Lynn Shelton, Directed by

Regular Folks • Episode 5 • Hulu

Hulu Originals in affiliation with BBC

Lenny Abrahamson, Directed by

Unorthodox • Netflix

Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Maria Schrader, Directed by

Watchmen • It’s Summer time And We’re Operating Out Of Ice • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Nicole Kassell, Directed by

Watchmen • Little Concern Of Lightning • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Steph Inexperienced, Directed by

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Stephen Williams, Directed by



Directing For A Selection Collection

A Black Girl Sketch Present • Born At Night time, However Not Final Night time • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with JAX Media, Three Arts Leisure, Issa Rae Productions and For Higher or Phrases Inc.

Dime Davis, Directed by

The Every day Present With Trevor Noah • Dr. Fauci Solutions Trevor’s Questions About Coronavirus • Comedy Central

Central Productions, LLC

David Paul Meyer, Directed by

Final Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Sixteen String Jack

Productions and Avalon Tv

Paul Pennolino, Directed by

Christopher Werner, Directed by

The Late Present With Stephen Colbert • Stay Present; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff • CBS

CBS Tv Studios

Jim Hoskinson, Directed by

Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Eddie Murphy • NBC

SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Don Roy King, Directed by

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Prepared • Flame Monroe • Netflix

Push It Productions

Linda Mendoza, Directed by

Directing For A Selection Particular

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix

Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Stan Lathan, Directed by

62nd Grammy Awards • CBS

AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Louis J. Horvitz, Directed by

Stay In Entrance Of A Studio Viewers: “All In The Household” And “Good Instances” • ABC

Sony Photos Tv, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Road

Pamela Fryman, Directed by

Andy Fisher, Directed by

Tremendous Bowl LIV Halftime Present Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira • FOX

NFL Community

Hamish Hamilton, Directed by

73rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS

White Cherry Leisure

Glenn Weiss, Directed by

Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

American Manufacturing facility • Netflix

Increased Floor Productions and Participant Media

Steven Bognar, Directed by

Julia Reichert, Directed by

Apollo 11 • CNN

CNN Movies, Assertion Photos, NEON

Todd Douglas Miller, Directed by

Turning into • Netflix

Increased Floor Productions

Nadia Hallgren, Directed by

The Cave • Nationwide Geographic

A Danish Documentary Manufacturing in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Movies

Feras Fayyad, Directed by

The Final Dance • Episode 7 • ESPN

A Mandalay Sports activities Media Manufacturing in affiliation with NBA Leisure, ESPN

Movies, Netflix

Jason Hehir, Directed by

Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem And Insanity • Cult Of Persona • Netflix

A Goode Movies Manufacturing in affiliation with Library Movies and Article 19 Movies

Eric Goode, Directed by

Rebecca Chaiklin, Directed by

Directing For A Actuality Program

Cheer • Daytona • Netflix

One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Photos and Caviar

Greg Whiteley, Directed by

LEGO Masters • Mega Metropolis Block • FOX

Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Youngster, Plan B

Wealthy Kim, Directed by

Queer Eye • Disabled However Not Actually • Netflix

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Leisure, LLC

Hisham Abed, Directed by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1

World of Surprise Productions

Nick Murray, Directed by

High Chef • The Jonathan Gold Customary • Bravo

Magical Elves

Ariel Boles, Directed by

Single-Digital camera Image Enhancing For A Drama Collection

The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Youngster • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andrew S. Eisen, Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 4: Sanctuary • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Dana E. Glauberman, ACE, Editor

Dylan Firshein, Further Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jeff Seibenick, Editor

Ozark • Fireplace Pink • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Vikash Patel, Editor

Ozark • Wartime • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Cindy Mollo, ACE, Editor

Stranger Issues • Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt • Netflix

Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor

Katheryn Naranjo, Editor

Succession • DC • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Undertaking Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor

Succession • This Is Not For Tears • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Undertaking Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and

Succession • This Is Not For Tears • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Undertaking Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Invoice Henry, Editor

Venya Bruk, Further Editor

Single-Digital camera Image Enhancing For A Comedy Collection

Curb Your Enthusiasm • Elizabeth, Margaret And Larry • HBO

HBO Leisure

Steve Rasch, ACE, Editor

Insecure • Lowkey Making an attempt • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Ideas

Leisure and three Arts Leisure

Nena Erb, ACE, Editor

Lynarion Hubbard, Further Editor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • A Jewish Lady Walks Into The Apollo… • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Kate Sanford, ACE, Editor

Tim St reeto, ACE, Editor

Schitt’s Creek • Completely satisfied Ending • Pop TV

Not A Actual Firm Productions, Inc.

Trevor Ambrose, Editor

Schitt’s Creek • Begin Spreading The Information • Pop TV

Not A Actual Firm Productions, Inc.

Paul Winestock, CCE, Editor

What We Do In The Shadows • Resurrection • FX Networks

FX Productions

Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Editor

Dane McMaster, Editor

Multi-Digital camera Image Enhancing For A Comedy Collection

The Conners • Slappy Holidays • ABC

Werner Leisure / Jax Media / Mohawk Productions / sara + tom

Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor

One Day At A Time • Boundaries • Pop TV

Sony Photos Tv, Act III Productions, Glo Nation, Snowpants Productions

Cheryl Campsmith, ACE, Editor

Will & Grace • We Love Lucy • NBC

Common Tv in affiliation with KoMut Leisure and Three Princesses and a P

Peter Beyt, ACE, Editor

Will & Grace • What A Dump • NBC

Common Tv in affiliation with KoMut Leisure and Three Princesses and a P

Joseph Fulton, Editor

Single-Digital camera Image Enhancing For A Restricted Collection Or Film

El Camino: A Breaking Dangerous Film • Netflix

Sony Photos Tv / Excessive Bridge Productions / Gran By way of Productions

Skip Macdonald, ACE, Editor

Mrs. America • Phyllis • FX Networks

FX Productions

Robert Komatsu, ACE, Editor

Watchmen • A God Walks In To Abar • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Henk Van Eeghen, ACE, Editor

Watchmen • It’s Summer time And We’re Operating Out Of Ice • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

David Eisenberg, Editor

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Anna Hauger, Editor

Image Enhancing For Selection Programming

The Every day Present With Trevor Noah • Trump’s Coronavirus Deal with (Bloopers Included) And Trevor’s Viewers Tribute Tune • Comedy Central

Central Productions, LLC

Mike Choi, Editor

Tom Favilla, Editor

Nikolai Johnson, Editor

Mark Paone, Editor

Erin Shannon, Editor

Catherine Trasborg, Editor

Einar Westerlund, Editor

Robert York, Editor

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix

Lathan TV | Pilot Boy

Jeff U’Ren, Editor

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Heart Mark Twain Prize For American Humor • PBS

WETA Washington, D.C., The John F. Kennedy Heart for the Performing Arts, Carried out + Dusted

Brad Gilson, Editor

Chester G. Contaoi, Editor

Jon Alloway, Editor

Pi Ware, Package deal Editor

Brian Forbes, Package deal Editor

Final Week Tonight With John Oliver • Eat Shit Bob! (section) • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Tv

Ryan Barger, Editor

Final Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Journey of ChiiJohn: Chapter 2 (section) • HBO HBO Leisure in affiliation with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Tv

Anthony Miale, Editor

Image Enhancing For A Nonfiction Program

American Manufacturing facility • Netflix

Increased Floor Productions and Participant Media

Lindsay Utz, Editor

Apollo 11 • CNN

CNN Movies, Assertion Photos, NEON

Todd Douglas Miller, Editor

Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+

Pulse Movies

Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Editor

Zoe Schack, Editor

The Final Dance • Episode 1 • ESPN

A Mandalay Sports activities Media Manufacturing in affiliation with NBA Leisure, ESPN

Movies, Netflix

Chad Beck, ACE, Editor

Devin Concannon, Editor

Abhay Sofsky, Editor

Ben Sozanski, ACE, Editor

McMillion$ • Episode 3 • HBO

HBO Documentary Movies and Unrealistic Concepts in affiliation with Enjoyable Meter

Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Supervising Editor

Lane Farnham, Supervising Editor

James Lee Hernandez, Editor

Brian Lazarte, Editor

Scott Hanson, Editor

Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem And Insanity • Cult Of Persona • Netflix

A Goode Movies Manufacturing in affiliation with Library Movies and Article 19 Movies

Doug Abel, ACE, Editor

Nicholas Biagetti, Editor

Dylan Hansen-Fliedner, Editor

Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor

Daniel Kohler, Editor

Image Enhancing For A Structured Actuality Or Competitors Program

LEGO Masters • Mega Metropolis Block • FOX

Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Youngster, Plan B

Samantha Diamond, Editor

Dan Hancox, Editor

Karl Kimbrough, Editor

Ian Kaufman, Editor

Kevin Benson, Editor

Josh Younger, Editor

Jon Bilicki, Editor

Queer Eye • Disabled However Not Actually • Netflix

Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Leisure, LLC

Ryan Taylor, Lead Editor

Tony Zajkowski, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1

World of Surprise Productions

Jamie Martin, Lead Editor

Michael Roha, Editor

Paul Cross, Editor

Michael Deis, Editor

Ryan Mallick, Editor

Survivor • It’s Like A Survivor Economic system • CBS

MGM Tv Michael Greer, Supervising Editor

Chad Bertalotto, Editor

Evan Mediuch, Editor

James Ciccarello, Editor

Jacob Teixeira, Editor

High Chef • The Jonathan Gold Customary • Bravo

Magical Elves Matt Reynolds, Editor

David Chalfin, Editor

Mike Abitz, Further Editor

Eric Lambert, Further Editor

Jose Rodriguez, Further Editor

Dan Williams, Further Editor

Image Enhancing For An Unstructured Actuality Program

Cheer • God Blessed Texas • Netflix • One Potato Productions

Boardwalk Photos and Caviar

Arielle Kilker, Supervising Editor

David Nordst rom, Supervising Editor

Kate Hackett, Editor

Daniel McDonald, Editor

Mark Morgan, Editor

Sharon Weaver, Editor

Ted Woerner, Editor

Deadliest Catch • Chilly Conflict Rivals • Discovery Channel

Authentic Productions, LLC

Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor

Isaiah Camp, Supervising Editor

Ben Bulatao, ACE, Editor

Joe Mikan, ACE, Editor

Ralf Melville, Editor

Alexandra Moore, Editor

Life Under Zero • The New World • Nationwide Geographic

BBC Studios

Matt Edwards, Editor

Jennifer Nelson, Editor

Tony Diaz, Further Editor

Matt Mercer, Further Editor

Eric Michael Schrader, Further Editor

Michael Swingler, Further Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • The Ball Ball • VH1

World of Surprise Productions

Kendra Pasker, Lead Editor

Yali Sharon, Editor

Kate Smith, Editor



Modern Hairstyling

black-ish • Hair Day • ABC

ABC Studios

Araxi Lindsey, Division Head Hairstylist

Robert C. Mathews lll, Further Hairstylist

Enoch Williams, Key Hairstylist

Grace And Frankie • The Laughing Inventory • Netflix

Skydance Productions

Kelly Kline, Division Head Hairstylist

Jonathan Hanousek, Key Hairstylist

Marlene Williams, Key Hairstylist

The Handmaid’s Story • Liars • Hulu

MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Firm, White Oak Photos

Paul Elliot, Division Head Hairstylist

Ewa Latak-Cynk, Co-Division Head Hairstylist

The Politician • Pilot • Netflix

A Fox21 Tv Studios Manufacturing

Chris Clark, Division Head Hairstylist

Natalie Driscoll, Assistant Division Head Hairstylist

Havana Prats, Hairstylist

Schitt’s Creek • Completely satisfied Ending • Pop TV

Not A Actual Firm Productions, Inc.

Annastasia Cucullo, Key Hairstylist

Ana Sorys, Private Hairstylist

This Is Us • Strangers: Half Two • NBC

20th Century Fox Tv Michael Peter Reitz, Division Head Hairstylist

Katherine Rees, Key Hairstylist

Germicka Barclay, Further Hairstylist

Renia Inexperienced-Edittorio, Further Hairstylist

Corey Hill, Further Hairstylist

Interval And/Or Character Hairstyling

The Crown • Cri De Coeur • Netflix

Left Financial institution Photos in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv

Cate Corridor, Division Head Hairstylist

Louise Coles, Assistant Division Head Hairstylist

Sarah Nuth, Hairstylist

Suzanne David, Hairstylist

Emilie Yong, Assistant Division Head Hairstylist

Cat riona Johnstone, Hairstylist

Hollywood • A Hollywood Ending • Netflix

Michelle Ceglia, Division Head Hairstylist

Barry Lee Moe, Assistant Division Head Hairstylist

George Guzman, Hairstylist

Michele Arvizo, Hairstylist

Maria Elena Pantoja, Hairstylist

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • A Jewish Lady Walks Into The Apollo… • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Kimberley Spiteri, Division Head Hairstylist

Michael S. Ward, Key Hairstylist

Tijen Osman, Further Hairstylist

Pose • Value It • FX Networks

Fox21 Tv Studios and FX Productions

Barry Lee Moe, Division Head Hairstylist

Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist

Sabana Majeed, Hairstylist

Liliana Meyrick, Hairstylist

Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist

Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist

Jessie Mojica, Hairstylist

Charlene Belmond, Hairstylist

Star Trek: Picard • Stardust Metropolis Rag • CBS All Entry

CBS Tv Studios in affiliation with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Leisure

Maxine Morris, Division Head Hairstylist

Maria Sandoval, Assistant Division Head Hairstylist

Wendy Southard, Key Hairstylist

Sallie Nicole Ciganovich, Further Hairstylist

Ashleigh Childers, Hairstylist

Yesim Osman, Hairstylist



Modern Hairstyling For A Selection, Nonfiction Or Actuality Program

A Celebration Of The Music From Coco • Disney+

Eventvision, Inc.

Jennifer Guerrero, Division Head Hairstylist

Yvonne Kupka, Key Hairstylist

Kimi Messina, Further Hairstylist

Gail Ryan, Further Hairstylist

Amber Maher, Hairstylist

Yiotis Panayiotou, Hairstylist

Meg Massey, Hairstylist

Dancing With The Stars • Episode 2802 • ABC

BBC Studios Mary Guerrero, Division Head Hairstylist

Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist

Gail Ryan, Hairstylist

Cheryl Eckert, Hairstylist

Jennifer Guerrero, Hairstylist

Jani Kleinbard, Hairstylist

Amber Maher, Hairstylist

Pat ricia Pineda, Hairstylist

The Oscars • ABC

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

Anthony Wilson, Division Head Hairstylist

Barbara Cantu, Key Hairstylist

Paula Ashby, Hairstylist

Vickie Mynes, Hairstylist

Yvonne Kupka, Hairstylist

Gail Ryan, Hairstylist

Iraina Crenshaw, Hairstylist

Luke O’Connor, Hairstylist

RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1

World of Surprise Productions

Curtis Foreman, Division Head Hairstylist

Ryan Randall, Hairstylist

The Voice • High 10 • NBC

MGM Tv, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Different Tv and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Jerilynn Stephens, Division Head Hairstylist

Amber Maher, Key Hairstylist

Regina Rodriguez, Hairstylist

Renee Ferruggia, Hairstylist

Darbie Wieczorek, Hairstylist

Cory Rotenberg, Hairstylist

Danilo Dixon, Private Hairstylist

Robert Ramos, Private Hairstylist

By-product Interactive Program

Huge Mouth Information To Life • Netflix

Social Life / Netflix Social Life | A part of Jellyfish Group

Netflix

Physician Who: The Runaway • BBC America

British Broadcasting Company / Ardour Animation Studios

BBC

Ardour Animation Studios

Authentic Interactive Program

The Messy Reality VR Expertise • Oculus

Magic Labs Media, EAB, RYOT

Brie Larson, Producer

Van Jones, Producer; Govt Producer

Elijah Allan-Blitz, Director; Producer; Govt Producer

Jana Carter, Govt Producer

RYOT

Rebuilding Notre Dame • Oculus

TARGO in affiliation with Fb Oculus

TARGO

When We Stayed Residence • Oculus

TARGO in affiliation with Fb Oculus

TARGO

Interactive Extension Of A Linear Program

Mr. Robotic • Season_4.zero ARG • USA Community

Ralph Interactive, fifth Column Video games

USA Community

Ralph Interactive

fifth Column Video games

Roxanne Parades, Producer

Jeff McKibben, Author

Stranger Issues • Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop • Netflix

22Squared, m ss ng p eces, Baskin Robbins

m ss ng p eces

Westworld • Free Will Is Not Free Interactive Expertise • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Kilter Movies, Dangerous

Robotic and Warner Bros. Tv

HBO

Kilter Movies

Dangerous Robotic

Lighting Design/Lighting Course For A Selection Collection

America’s Obtained Expertise • Stay Outcomes Finale • NBC

FremantleMedia North America, Inc. and Syco Leisure

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Michael Berger, Lighting Director

William Gossett, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Matt Benson, Lighting Director

Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director

Pat rick Brazil, Lighting Director

Jimmy Kimmel Stay! • Jimmy Kimmel Stay in Brooklyn – Jason Alexander, Tracy Morgan, John Krasinski, Paul Shaffer, And Music From Kanye West • ABC

ABC Studios in affiliation with Kimmelot

Christian Hibbard, Lighting Designer

Invoice Peets, Lighting Director

Kille Knobel, Lighting Director

James Worman, Lighting Director

Saturday Night time Stay • Host: John Mulaney • NBC

SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director

Richard McGuinness, Lighting Director William McGuinness, Lighting Director

Tim Stasse, Lighting Director

Trevor Brown, Lighting Director

So You Assume You Can Dance • Finale • FOX

dick clark productions, LLC and 19 Leisure

Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer

Matt Firestone, Lighting Director

Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

Pete Radice, Lighting Director

The Voice • Stay Finale • NBC

MGM Tv, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Different Tv and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer

Daniel Boland, Lighting Director

Craig Housenick, Lighting Director

Samuel Barker, Lighting Director

Johnny Bradley, Lighting Director



Lighting Design/Lighting Course For A Selection Particular

62nd Grammy Awards • CBS

AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Noah Mitz, Lighting Director

Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director

Pat rick Boozer, Lighting Director

Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director William Gossett, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

The Kennedy Heart Honors • CBS

White Cherry Leisure

Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Michael Berger, Lighting Director William Gossett, Lighting Director

Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director

Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director

Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director

The Oscars • ABC

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Noah Mitz, Lighting Director

Michael Berger, Lighting Director

Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director

Pat rick Boozer, Lighting Director

Ben Inexperienced, Lighting Director

Tremendous Bowl LIV Halftime Present Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira • FOX

NFL Community

Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer

David Grill, Lighting Director

Pete Radice, Lighting Director

Pat rick Brazil, Lighting Director

Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director

73rd Annual Tony Awards • CBS

White Cherry Leisure

Robert Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Noah Mitz, Lighting Director

Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director

Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director

Essential Title Design

Summary: The Artwork Of Design • Netflix

A RadicalMedia Manufacturing in affiliation with Tremolo Productions & Godfrey Dadich Companions

Allie Fisher, Inventive Director

Anthony Zazzi, Animator

Brian Oakes, Director

Carnival Row • Prime Video

Legendary Photos TV and Amazon Studios

Lisa Bolan, Inventive Director

Henry DeLeon, Artwork Director

Mert Kizilay, Artwork Director

Kaya Thomas, Designer

Yongsub Tune, Animator/Compositor

Alex Silver, Animator

Godfather Of Harlem • EPIX

ABC Signature Studios Mason Nicoll, Inventive Director/Editor

Peter Pak, Designer/Lead Animator/Artwork Director

Giovana Pham, Designer

Cisco Torres, Animator

The Morning Present • Apple TV+

Media Res

Angus Wall, Inventive Director

Hazel Baird, Inventive Director

Emanuele Marani, Lead Designer

EJ Kang, Lead Animator

Peter Murphy, Animator

Erik Righetti, Animator

The Politician • Netflix

A Fox21 Tv Studios Manufacturing

Heidi Berg, Inventive Director

Felix Soletic, Inventive Director

Carlo Sa, Lead Designer

Yongsub Tune, Lead Animator

Joe Paniagua, 3D Artist

Rachel Fowler, Editor

Watchmen • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Paul Mitchell, Inventive Director

Olga Midlenko, Artwork Director

Maciek Sokalski, Lead Compositor

Gabe Perez, Animator

Benjamin Woodlock, Designer

Westworld • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Kilter Movies, Dangerous Robotic and Warner Bros. Tv

Patrick Clair, Inventive Director

Pinar Yanadarg Delul, Inventive Director

Raoul Marks, Lead Animator and Compositor

Lance Slaton, Designer



Modern Make-up (Non-Prosthetic)

Huge Little Lies • She Is aware of • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Blossom Movies, Howdy Sunshine, David E. Kelley Productions and crazyrose Productions Michelle Radow, Division Head Make-up Artist

Erin Rosenmann, Key Make-up Artist

Karen Lease rop, Make-up Artist

Molly R. Stern, Private Make-up Artist

Angela Levin, Private Make-up Artist

Simone Almekias-Siegl, Private Make-up Artist

Miho Suzuki, Private Make-up Artist

Claudia Humburg, Private Make-up Artist

Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Affordable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content material Company | HOT | TCDY Productions

Doniella Davy, Division Head Make-up Artist

Kirsten Sage Coleman, Assistant Division Head Make-up Artist

Tara Lang Shah, Make-up Artist

The Handmaid’s Story • Mayday • Hulu

MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Firm, White Oak Photos

Burton LeBlanc, Division Head Make-up Artist

Alastair Muir, Key Make-up Artist

Ozark • In Case Of Emergency • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Tracy Ewell, Division Head Make-up Artist

Jillian Erickson, Key Make-up Artist

Jack Lazzaro, Key Make-up Artist

The Politician • The Assassination Of Payton Hobart • Netflix

A Fox21 Tv Studios Manufacturing

Autumn Butler, Division Head Make-up Artist

Caitlin Martini Emery, Assistant Division Head Make-up Artist

Debra Schrey, Make-up Artist

Emma Burton, Make-up Artist

Schitt’s Creek • Completely satisfied Ending • Pop TV

Not A Actual Firm Productions, Inc.

Candice Ornstein, Key Make-up Artist

Fortunate Bromhead, Private Make-up Artist

Interval And/Or Character Make-up (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Story: 1984 • The Girl In White • FX Networks

Twentieth Century Fox Tv

Carleigh Herbert, Division Head Make-up Artist

Abby Lyle Clawson, Assistant Division Head Make-up Artist

Melissa “Mo” Meinhart, Make-up Artist

Lawrence Mercado, Make-up Artist

Hollywood • Outlaws • Netflix

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Division Head Make-up Artist

Kim Ayers, Assistant Division Head Make-up Artist

Kerrin Jackson, Make-up Artist

Ana Gabriela Quiñonez, Make-up Artist

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Patricia Regan, Division Head Make-up Artist

Claus Lulla, Key Make-up Artist

Joseph A. Campayno, Key Make-up Artist

Margot Boccia, Make-up Artist

Michael Laudati, Make-up Artist

Tomasina Smith, Make-up Artist

Roberto Baez, Make-up Artist

Alberto Machuca, Make-up Artist

Pose • Performing Up • FX Networks

Fox21 Tv Studios and FX Productions

Sherri Berman Laurence, Division Head Make-up Artist

Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Make-up Artist

Chris Milone, Make-up Artist

Deja Smith, Make-up Artist

Jessica Padilla, Make-up Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Stardust Metropolis Rag • CBS All Entry

CBS Tv Studios in affiliation with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Leisure

Silvina Knight, Assistant Division Head Make-up Artist

Robin Beauchesne, Key Make-up Artist

David Williams, Make-up Artist

Peter De Oliveira, Make-up Artist

Natalie Thimm, Make-up Artist



Modern Make-up For A Selection, Nonfiction Or Actuality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing With The Stars • Disney Night time • ABC

BBC Studios

Zena Shteysel Inexperienced, Division Head Make-up Artist

Angela Moos, Key Make-up Artist

Patti Ramsey-Bortoli, Further Make-up Artist

Sarah Woolf, Further Make-up Artist

Julie Socash, Further Make-up Artist

Alison Gladieux, Further Make-up Artist

Donna Bard, Further Make-up Artist

Nadege Schoenfeld, Further Make-up Artist

The Little Mermaid Stay! • ABC

Carried out + Dusted

Bruce Grayson, Division Head Make-up Artist

Angela Moos, Co-Division Head Make-up Artist

Jennifer Aspinall, Key Make-up Artist

Julie Socash, Make-up Artist

Valerie Hunt, Make-up Artist

Tym Buacharen, Make-up Artist

Jennifer Nigh, Make-up Artist

Robin Beauchesne, Make-up Artist

The Oscars • ABC

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

Bruce Grayson, Division Head Make-up Artist

Angela Moos, Assistant Division Head Make-up Artist

Jill Cady, Key Make-up Artist

Peter D’Oliveira, Make-up Artist

Zena Shteysel, Make-up Artist

Jennifer Aspinall, Make-up Artist

James MacKinnon, Make-up Artist

Debra Huss-Humphries, Make-up Artist

RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1

World of Surprise Productions

Natasha Marcelina, Division Head Make-up Artist

David Pet ruschin, Make-up Artist

Jen Fregozo, Make-up Artist

Nicole Faulkner, Make-up Artist

The Voice • High 10 • NBC

MGM Tv, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Different Tv and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Darcy Diana Gilmore, Division Head Make-up Artist

Kathleen Karridene, Make-up Artist

Alexis Walker, Make-up Artist

Nikki Carbonetta, Make-up Artist

Erin Guth, Make-up Artist

Gregory Arlt, Private Make-up Artist

Michelle DeMilt, Private Make-up Artist

Gloria Elias-Foillet, Private Make-up Artist

Prosthetic Make-up For A Collection, Restricted Collection, Film Or Particular

American Horror Story: 1984 • True Killers • FX Networks

Twentieth Century Fox Tv Mike Mekash, Division Head Make-up Artist

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Hollywood • Bounce • Netflix

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Cary Ayers, Make-up Artist

Bruce Spaulding Fuller, Make-up Artist

The Mandalorian • Chapter 6: The Prisoner • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Brian Sipe, Division Head Make-up Artist

Alexei Dmitriew, Key Make-up Artist

Carlton Coleman, Make-up Artist

Samantha Ward, Make-up Artist

Scott Stoddard, Make-up Artist

Mike Ornelaz, Make-up Artist

Sabrina Castro, Make-up Artist

Pose • Love’s In Want Of Love In the present day • FX Networks

Fox21 Tv Studios and FX Productions

David Presto, Prosthetic Designer

Greg Pikulski, Further Make-up Results Artist

Brett Schmidt, Further Make-up Results Artist

Lisa Forst, Further Make-up Results Artist

Keith Palmer, Further Make-up Results Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Absolute Candor • CBS All Entry

CBS Tv Studios in affiliation with Secret Hideout and

Roddenberry Leisure

James Robert Mackinnon, Particular Make-up Results Division Head

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Richard Redlefsen, Particular Make-up Results Artist

Alexei Dmit riew, Particular Make-up Results Artist

Neville Web page, Prosthetic Designer

Michael Ornelaz, Make-up Results Artist

Westworld • Disaster Concept • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Kilter Movies, Dangerous Robotic and Warner Bros. Tv

Justin Raleigh, Particular Make-up Results Division Head

Chris Hampton, Particular Make-up Results Artist

Thom Floutz, Particular Make-up Results Artist



Music Composition For A Collection (Authentic Dramatic Rating)

The Crown • Aberfan • Netflix

Left Financial institution Photos in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv

Martin Phipps, Composer

Euphoria • Bonnie And Clyde • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Affordable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content material Company | HOT | TCDY Productions

Labrinth, Composer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ludwig Göransson, Composer

Ozark • All In • Netflix

Media Rights Capital

Danny Bensi, Composer

Saunder Jurriaans, Composer

Succession • This Is Not For Tears • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Undertaking Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Britell, Music by



Music Composition For A Restricted Collection, Film Or Particular (Authentic Dramatic Rating)

Hollywood • Hooray For Hollywood: Half 2 • Netflix

Nathan Barr, Composer

Little Fires All over the place • The Spider Net • Hulu

ABC Signature Studios / Howdy Sunshine Mark Isham, Composer

Isabella Summers, Composer

Mrs. America • Reagan • FX Networks

FX Productions

Kris Bowers, Rating by

Unorthodox • Half 1 • Netflix

Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Antonio Gambale, Composer

Watchmen • It’s Summer time And We’re Operating Out Of Ice • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Trent Reznor, Music by

Atticus Ross, Music by

Music Composition For A Documentary Collection Or Particular (Authentic Dramatic Rating)

Turning into • Netflix

Increased Floor Productions

Kamasi Washington, Composer

Residence • Maine • Apple TV+

MediaWeaver / 4 M Studios / Altimeter Movies

Amanda Jones, Composer

McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO

HBO Documentary Movies and Unrealistic Concepts in affiliation with Enjoyable Meter

Pinar Toprak, Composer

Alex Kovacs, Composer

Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem And Insanity • Not Your Common Joe • Netflix

A Goode Movies Manufacturing in affiliation with

Library Movies and Article 19 Movies Mark Mothersbaugh, Composer

John Enroth, Composer

Albert Fox, Composer

Why We Hate • Instruments & Techniques • Discovery Channel

South Cove Productions

Laura Karpman, Composer

Music Course

The Kennedy Heart Honors • CBS

White Cherry Leisure

Rickey Minor, Music Director

Let’s Go Loopy: The Grammy Salute To Prince • CBS

AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Sheila E., Music Director

Jimmy Jam, Music Director

Terry Lewis, Music Director

The Oscars • ABC

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences

Rickey Minor, Music Director

Saturday Night time Stay • SNL At Residence #1 • NBC

SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Lenny Pickett, Music Director

Eli Brueggemann, Music Director

Leon Pendarvis, Music Director

Tremendous Bowl LIV Halftime Present Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira • FOX

NFL Community

Adam Wayne Blackstone, Music Director



Authentic Music And Lyrics

The Black Godfather • Tune Title: Letter To My Godfather • Netflix

Boardwalk Photos and Hudlin Leisure

Pharrell Williams, Music & Lyrics

Chad Hugo, Music & Lyrics

Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You / Tune Title: All For Us • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Affordable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content material Company | HOT | TCDY Productions

Labrinth, Music & Lyrics

Final Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629 / Tune Title: Eat Sh!t, Bob • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Tv

David Dabbon, Music by

Joanna Rothkopf, Lyrics by

Jill Twiss, Lyrics by

Seena Vali, Lyrics by

Little Fires All over the place • Discover A Means / Tune Title: Construct It Up • Hulu

ABC Signature Studios / Howdy Sunshine

Ingrid Michaelson, Music & Lyrics

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Strike Up The Band / Tune Title: One Much less Angel • Prime Video Amazon Studios

Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics

Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics

This Is Us • Strangers / Tune Title: Memorized • NBC

20th Century Fox Tv

Siddhartha Khosla, Music & Lyrics

Taylor Goldsmith, Music & Lyrics

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being / Tune Title: The Means It Used To Be • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Trent Reznor, Music & Lyrics

Atticus Ross, Music & Lyrics



Authentic Essential Title Theme Music

Carnival Row • Prime Video

Legendary Photos TV and Amazon Studios

Nathan Barr, Theme Music by

Defending Jacob • Apple TV+

Nameless Content material / Paramount Tv Studios Ólafur Arnalds, Theme Music by

Hollywood • Netflix

Nathan Barr, Theme Music by

Unorthodox • Netflix

Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Antonio Gambale, Theme Music by

Why We Hate • Discovery Channel

South Cove Productions

Laura Karpman, Theme Music by

Wu-Tang: An American Saga • Hulu

Think about Tv Studios

The Rza, Theme Music by

Music Supervision

Higher Name Saul • The Man For This • AMC • Excessive Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran By way of Productions and Sony Photos Tv

Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor

Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Affordable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content material Company | HOT | TCDY Productions

Jen Malone, Music Supervisor

Adam Leber, Music Supervisor

Insecure • Lowkey Movin’ On • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Ideas Leisure and three Arts Leisure

Kier Lehman, Music Supervisor

Killing Eve • Conferences Have Biscuits • BBC America

Sid Mild Movies Ltd.

Catherine Grieves, Music Supervisor

David Holmes, Music Supervisor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Music Supervisor

Daniel Palladino, Music Supervisor

Stranger Issues • Chapter Three: The Case Of The Lacking Lifeguard • Netflix

Nora Felder, Music Supervisor

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO

HBO Leisure in affiliation with White Rabbit, Paramount Tv, Warner Bros. Tv & DC Comics

Liza Richardson, Music Supervisor

Visitor Actor In A Comedy Collection

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce

Fashionable Household • Legacy • ABC

Picador Productions and Steven Levitan Productions in affiliation with 20th Century Fox Tv

Fred Willard as Frank Dunphy

Fashionable Love • When Cupid Is A Prying Journalist • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Dev Patel as Joshua

Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Adam Driver • NBC

SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Adam Driver as Host

Saturday Night time Stay • Host: Eddie Murphy • NBC

SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Eddie Murphy as Host

Saturday Night time Stay • SNL At Residence #2 • NBC

SNL Studios in affiliation with Common Tv and Broadway Video

Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci