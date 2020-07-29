Emmys 2020: Nominations Scorecard by Program and Platform

After HBO’s “Recreation of Thrones” dominated final 12 months’s Emmy nominations — scoring a document 32 nods in 2019 — 2020 noticed Netflix draw back from HBO within the nominations race within the absence of the latter’s drama juggernaut.

The premium cabler’s acclaimed restricted sequence “Watchmen” led the way in which with 26 whole nominations, adopted by Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which continued its robust awards run with 20 nominations. Netflix’s main horse was “Ozark,” which tied for third total with HBO’s “Succession” at 18 nod.

Maybe one of many largest surprises within the whole noms column was Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” which rocketed to 15 nominations for its first season, stage with “Saturday Night time Stay” and the ultimate season of “Schitt’s Creek.”

On the platform entrance, Netflix and HBO had been as soon as once more method forward of the competitors. The streamer topped the premium cabler this time round by a tally of 160 to 107. A pair of broadcast networks got here in third and fourth place, with NBC totaling 47 nominations to ABC’s 36.

Right here’s the total listing of nominations for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards.

Breakdown by program (5 or extra):

Watchmen (26)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20)

Ozark (18)

Succession (18)

The Mandalorian (15)

Saturday Night time Stay (15)

Schitt’s Creek (15)

The Crown (13)

Hollywood (12)

Westworld (11)

The Handmaid’s Story (10)

Mrs. America (10)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (10)

Final Week Tonight With John Oliver (9)

The Oscars (9)

Insecure (8)

Killing Eve (8)

The Morning Present (8)

Stranger Issues (8)

Unorthodox (8)

What We Do within the Shadows (8)

Queer Eye (7)

Higher Name Saul (7)

Cheer (6)

Dave Chapelle: Sticks and Stones (6)

Euphoria (6)

The Good Place (6)

Tiger King (6)

The Voice (6)

Apollo 11 (5)

Beastie Boys Story (5)

Massive Little Lies (5)

The Each day Present With Trevor Noah (5)

Little Fires All over the place (5)

McMillion$(5)

The Politician (5)

Pose (5)

Star Trek: Picard (5)

This Is Us (5)

Breakdown by platform (5 or extra):

Netflix (160)

HBO (107)

NBC (47)

ABC (36)

FX Networks (33)

Amazon Prime Video (30)

Hulu (26)

CBS (23)

Disney+ (19)

Apple TV+ (18)

Pop TV (16)

Fox (15)

VH1 (13)

BBC America (10)

Comedy Central (10)

Quibi (10)

Breakdown by studio:

HBO Leisure (107)

Warner Bros. Tv (50)

Disney Tv Studios (47)

Sony Photos Tv (41)

Common Studio Group (35)

Netflix Unique Manufacturing (33)

Amazon Studios (30)

FX Productions (29)

Paramount Tv Studios (29)

CBS Tv Studios (23)

MRC Tv (21)

