Emmys: First Look at COVID-Safe Trophy Presenter

The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards winners could also be celebrating alone in their very own properties in the course of the reside however digital broadcast on Sunday, however a few of them received’t need to socially distance from their awards!

Trophy presenters “could also be visiting among the winners reside,” ABC, which is able to air the occasion, introduced Friday. With this announcement got here a primary look (which you’ll be able to see above) at the well being and security measures these presenters will make the most of to be able to ship the statues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hazmat go well with was created and designed by costume designer Katja Cahill and govt producer Man Carrington. Carrington additionally labored with a hazmat producer to create these clothes for the present.

The 72nd Annual Emmy Awards might be reside Sunday, Sept. 20 at eight p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with host Jimmy Kimmel recording from Downtown Los Angeles, whereas nominees, presenters and winners might be reduce to across the globe. Producers beforehand despatched greater than 150 video kits to this aforementioned on-screen expertise to assist them produce the present at house.

Beforehand, govt producer Reggie Hudlin identified that doing the present just about means not each award needs to be introduced the identical method each time. “From class to class, it’s going to alter all through the printed. A few of them might not work, however we stated, ‘Let’s simply experiment and have the viewers slightly extra on the sting of their seats,’” he stated.

Sunday’s festivities cap off per week of Emmy occasions, which started with the primary of 5 nights of Artistic Arts ceremonies on Monday, Sept. 14.

Already huge winners for the yr embody Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” which has picked up 5 Artistic Arts trophies up to now, HBO’s “Watchmen” with 4 and VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with 4.

Carried out+Dusted will produce the telecast on Sunday, with Carrington, Kimmel, Hudlin, David Jammy and Ian Stewart govt producing.