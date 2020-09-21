Emmys: Hazmat Suit Presenters Leave Ramy Youssef Without Award

This 12 months’s Emmy nominees are all staying house, however some are nonetheless being handed the awards on reside tv. Others aren’t so fortunate.

Because the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards introduced its winners on reside tv, the footage reduce to its presenters — full with hazmat tuxedo fits — giving the trophies to the celebrities. Ramy Youssef, nevertheless, posted a video to Twitter exhibiting what occurs if you don’t find yourself profitable.

Youssef was nominated for finest directing in a comedy collection and finest lead actor in a comedy collection for Hulu’s “Ramy,” however misplaced each to the forged and crew of “Schitt’s Creek.” Regardless of not profitable both of the awards, a hazmat-tuxedo presenter nonetheless confirmed as much as his house in the course of the night time’s reside bulletins.

The video, which rapidly went viral on Twitter, captures the presenter waving to the digital camera from outdoors earlier than strolling away. “Once you lose the emmy,” Youssef captioned the tweet.

An ABC spokesperson informed Selection the way in which presenters are handing out trophies varies all through the present. Some winners obtain thriller containers, like winner John Oliver, which suggests presenters clad in hazmat-tuxedo fits usually are not ready outdoors each nominee’s home.

Costume designer Katja Cahill and government producer Man Carrington designed the hazmat fits worn by this 12 months’s presenters. A hazmat producer was additionally concerned within the creation course of.

A industrial for the Kia K5 that aired in the course of the Emmys additionally joked that the awards present tasked its interns with driving quickly to every winner’s home to offer the award.