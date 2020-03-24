Emmys: Networks, Studios May Ask TV Academy to Push FYC Calendar (EXCLUSIVE)

After days of discussing amongst themselves, a bunch of TV communications and awards execs could ask the Tv Academy to doubtlessly push the Emmy awards calendar, or a minimum of deal with a few of their questions on how this yr’s marketing campaign season will proceed.

The execs, who hail from many of the main networks, studios and streamers, have scheduled a name with the Tv Academy in the present day to talk about their considerations, and see the place the org at present stands by way of this Emmy season.

Amongst their burning questions: Is it gauche to be campaigning for an Emmy proper now, and would it not be higher to shift all the calendar, together with the Primetime Emmy telecast, as an alternative? Will the eligibility window, which at present ends on May 31, be prolonged to enable for shutdown productions to end their episodes? Will the For Your Consideration calendar of screenings and panels, which was decided by lottery in January, be revised ought to occasions be allowed to resume in May or June?

In the end, the networks/studios are in favor of a plan that might shift marketing campaign season into June and July, tighten the time between voting home windows, and permit extra campaigning (and occasions) in the course of the second section of voting, when Academy-approved occasions are normally not allowed.

“There’s no urge for food by means of a minimum of the top of May to ship folks out on the earth shilling their tasks,” mentioned one studio exec.

For now, the Academy has opted to maintain tight, as most of its main Emmy dates are nonetheless not for a couple of extra months. The deadline to add entry supplies is May 11, whereas nominations-round voting (“Section 1”) takes place from June 15 to June 29. Nominations are introduced on July 14.

Ultimate-round voting (“Section 2”) takes place from August 17 to August 31. Outcomes are revealed in the course of the Inventive Arts Awards on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13, after which the Primetime Emmy telecast, this yr broadcast on ABC, on Sept. 20.

However networks and studios have to work out now how to proceed with their FYC plans — similar to holds on venues, and expertise availability.

“Sure the telecast is on September 20th however voting has to occur in six weeks, which spurs a second spherical of voting 4 weeks after that, which then spurs a bunch of choices about expertise gathering in public to marketing campaign,” the exec added. “It’s not so easy saying we will hold the Emmys for now. They need to be centered on what ordinarily would occur in April, May and June.”

One other studio exec mentioned they understood the Academy’s hesitation to decide in March, on condition that that is their key enterprise. However because the networks and studios collectively come to them with the identical considerations, it is smart for the Academy to provide you with a blanket coverage, relatively than leaving it up to particular person retailers to make their very own, conflicting choices on how to deal with this FYC season and when to begin campaigning.

“We’re all coping with the brand new world,” the exec mentioned. “Persons are ready till the final minute to make choices within the hope that issues will change, but it surely impacts the underside line.”

Including to the nervousness is the truth that the character of Emmy FYC campaigning has already modified this yr with the top of DVD field units, which have been banned efficient this yr.

As a part of the charges to function applications on their FYC marketing campaign web sites, networks and studios now have a alternative on how to alert TV Academy members about their FYC screener website: They will ship an e-mail, a postcard or a booklet. Lots of the bigger retailers had opted to ship out a booklet, but it surely’s unclear now whether or not efforts to shut “non-essential” companies will have an effect on these mailers.

As for shifting the Emmy Awards, there may be precedent: In 2001, the ceremony was moved twice following the Sept. 11 terrorist assaults, earlier than lastly going down on Nov. four that yr. Additionally, community/studio execs notice that there’s a two-week hole between the top of Section 1 voting (June 29) and the nominations announcement (July 14), and one other two-week hole between the top of Section 2 voting (Aug. 31) and the primary Inventive Arts Emmys ceremony (Sept. 12) — time that maybe might be tightened.

“If the Academy shifts dates and folks concentrate on section 2, folks have felt extra snug with October,” says one exec. “It’s when Coachella and different occasions have already been rescheduled to.”

Reps for the TV Academy couldn’t be reached for remark.