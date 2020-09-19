Emmys presenters will wear tuxedo hazmat suits to hand out trophies because that’s 2020 for you

Award ceremonies have had a really completely different flavour to them this yr – with no reside audiences and winners accepting their awards remotely – and the Emmy Awards are taking the modifications to an entire new stage.

The distinguished US TV Awards Ceremony takes place this weekend, and will reportedly see presenters carrying tuxedo hazmat suits as they hand out the awards to this yr’s winners.

In accordance to Leisure Weekly, the suits have been created by costume designer Katja Cahill and government producer Man Carrington, who collaborated with a hazmat producer.

Here is your first have a look at the very dapper hazmat-suited trophy presenter! Do not miss the #Emmys Sunday at 8e|5p on ABC. pic.twitter.com/JNJafRnOOb — ABC (@ABCNetwork) September 18, 2020

The report says the suits are being introduced in to “make sure the well being and security of all of our winners and the presenter by following all the well being and security protocols — with a twist.”

Apparently the presenters will wear the suits as they take the awards to the houses of the winners, with the shows set to be broadcast reside in the course of the ceremony.

The ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and the introduction of hazmat tuxedos isn’t the one uncommon clothes selection to have been made – with the traditional black tie gown code eschewed in favour of a “come as you are” gown code, permitting invited friends and nominees to wear no matter they need.

This Awards will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday 20th September at 8pm E.T. for US-based viewers, whereas UK viewers can tune in (from 1am on Monday, UK time) by way of the Emmys web site, Fb web page, and YouTube channel.

A number of British actors are up for awards on the ceremony, together with trio of Succession stars Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen and Harriet Walter as well as to Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, The Crown‘s Olivia Colman and Westworld star Thandie Newton. In the meantime Irish actor Paul Mescal can be up for an award for his breakout position on Regular Folks.

