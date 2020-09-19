Emmys Red Carpet: How E!, ABC and More Plan for Social Distancing

There’s no crimson carpet at this yr’s Emmy Awards, however the present should go on. E!, ABC Information, KABC and KTLA are among the many shops nonetheless producing crimson carpet pre-shows on Sunday — and all of them have discovered distinctive methods to do it.

“After we knew the Emmys have been transferring ahead with their present, we knew that we’d be there to cowl it,” stated Jen Neal, the final supervisor of E! Information’ stay occasions and digital, way of life networks.

E! begins its protection at 4:30 p.m. ET with “E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards,” adopted at 6 p.m. ET with “Dwell From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards,” hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox, together with type correspondent Brad Goreski, “popular culture skilled” Naz Perez and E! Information’ “The Rundown” host Erin Lim. Instantly after the Emmys, the community has “E! After Social gathering: The 2020 Emmy Awards,” that includes “Nightly Pop” co-hosts Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March together with Lim.

ABC Information Dwell has “Countdown to the Emmys,” a 90-minute stay particular beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET and hosted by “Good Morning America” weekend co-anchors Eva Pilgrim and Whit Johnson and ABC Information correspondent Janai Norman.

KABC’s “On the Red Carpet,” which will even air on varied different ABC-owned stations, airs Sunday at Four p.m. PT and options George Pennacchio, Karl Schmid and Roshumba Williams; and KTLA’s three-hour Emmy pre-show, which begins at 2 p.m. PT, can be hosted by Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes.

In fact, this yr, as an alternative of the standard routine of interviewing celebrities on the precise crimson carpet exterior the Microsoft Theater, the Emmys pre-shows need to re-create the crimson carpet expertise in several methods. KABC is capturing “On the Red Carpet” from its Glendale studios; ABC Information will produce “Countdown to the Emmys” from New York (that includes Mike Muse and Selection‘s Elizabeth Wagmeister within the studio), with correspondent Chris Connelly and ESPN’s Kelley Carter stay from exterior of the Staples Heart — the place host Jimmy Kimmel can be based mostly for this yr’s distant ceremony.

E!, in the meantime, has constructed a stage on the Common lot that it’ll use to additionally emulate the expertise.

“They’re nonetheless the identical reveals that persons are accustomed to seeing, however relatively than being on someone else’s set, which is normally what we do once we stroll onto a crimson carpet or one thing just like the Emmys, we constructed our personal,” says government producer Evan Prager of Den of Thieves, which is producing the E! reveals. “We’ve created an atmosphere that we expect folks can be accustomed to kind of seeing. It’s very paying homage to a crimson carpet look and really feel, to not say it’s a standard crimson carpet. however we’re used to constructing units and the place we created an important atmosphere for the present this weekend.”

The crimson carpet specials will nonetheless embrace loads of speak in regards to the nominees, in addition to interviews with celebrities — however accomplished remotely. That has truly allowed the reveals’ producers to higher plan out their “crimson carpet” specials, which usually are far more on the fly, as stars pop up unannounced and producers need to juggle the crush of expertise as they head down the carpet.

“Our objective is to be stay as a lot as attainable,” Neal stated of this yr’s present. “We can be speaking to a whole lot of stars and actors and celebrities at house, and bringing our audiences these conversations like we at all times have. We’ve a giant slate of individuals we’re speaking to that wish to have fun one of many largest nights in tv, whereas additionally utilizing our carpet and our hosts because the microphone to amplify the issues which might be necessary to them right this moment [like] COVID-19, the election, Black Lives Matter and the initiatives they’ve labored on.”

Added Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic: “Albeit the physicality of the present can be a bit totally different, the vitality, the look and the language can be what the viewers is used to seeing.”

The largest adjustment could also be how these crimson carpet reveals cowl vogue, which is normally a big a part of arrivals protection. John R. Inexperienced, government producer of particular programming for ABC Information and government producer for “Countdown to the Emmys,” stated he’s conscious that viewers count on “a certain quantity of fairy mud” on these reveals.

“We’ve some surprises about how we’re presenting the interviews and the look of the present is actually going to have a whole lot of class and a whole lot of enjoyable and a whole lot of sparkle to it,” he stated. “We’re going to lean in the place it’s applicable, on vogue when our visitors pop up. We’re not going to exit of our method to dwell on vogue, as a result of we wish it to be about their performances and we wish to keep within the second. However I’ve a sense that among the nominees becoming a member of us are going to be making vogue statements. And I believe that’s one of many issues that’s going to pique the curiosity of viewers.”

And identical to the Emmys telecast, which producers promise will include some glitches, the stay crimson carpet reveals — which additionally will depend on beaming in expertise stay from their houses — count on just a few mishaps. And so they’re high quality with that.

“I’d say we at all times embrace that, that’s why we love stay tv,” stated Ignjatovic. “So long as the technical aspect is there and working, that’s the larger concern and space that we wish to ensure that we’re on high of. However once we’re in abilities’ houses, I believe something that may occur that’s out of the strange offers you these form of stay must-see moments. We’re all about that.”

Very like the Emmy Awards on Sunday, these digital crimson carpet specials are a little bit of an experiment — and Inexperienced identified how totally different this expertise can be. “I’ve accomplished a whole lot of huge broadcast crimson carpets,” he stated. “4 years in the past, when ABC final had the Emmys, I used to be in Los Angeles exterior the Microsoft Theater, doing a giant splashy crimson carpet present with greater than a dozen cameras and all the celebrities have been strolling down the crimson carpet. It’s only a actuality of the place we’re proper now. I don’t assume it’s going to make it any much less attention-grabbing or worse… all of us that work in stay tv have come accustomed to creating programming within the new approach. Whether or not it’s having our hosts and anchors socially distanced, or it’s having huge title celebrities be a part of us for stay interviews from their houses. We’ve gotten that right down to an artwork type.”