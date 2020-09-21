Emmys Snubs, Surprises: Zendaya Wins, Succession Supporting Actors Lose

Canadian household comedy “Schitt’s Creek” swept the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, one thing that prognosticators and plenty of extra informal tv followers alike had been predicting main as much as the present, provided that its 15 nominations had been the ultimate ones the present may earn after signing off this spring.

“Schitt’s Creek” received 9 total awards between Artistic Arts ceremonies that occurred Sept. 14-19 and Sunday’s festivities on ABC and set the tone for a night that was restricted on surprises when it got here to winners. “Watchmen” almost swept the restricted sequence classes and total for the yr picked up 11 Emmys, whereas “Succession” almost swept drama and nabbed seven Emmys in whole.

As a substitute, extra of the surprises this yr got here from components of manufacturing. As a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was produced just about, with host Jimmy Kimmel delivering his a part of the present within the Staples Heart in Downtown Los Angeles, however as an alternative of dealing with an viewers of 1000’s of business professionals, the vast majority of these business professionals had been in their very own houses. The Tv Academy and ABC boasted the present would come with 138 stars in 114 places in 10 nations. (To help with this, the Academy despatched manufacturing kits to these collaborating at-home.)

Moreover, some winners who did obtain their precise statues in-person tonight had been delivered them by presenters carrying hazmat fits to make sure the security of everybody concerned, whereas others acquired containers within the mail that launched their Emmys — and confetti.

It would actually go down as an awards ceremony like no different.

Listed here are the largest snubs and surprises of the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards:

SNUB: Amazon Prime Video and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

The awards behemoth and the most-nominated comedy of the yr are each confirmed Academy favorites. (Simply final yr, that present picked up eight statues, together with supporting comedy actor and actress, for Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein, respectively.) However on the Sunday evening broadcast, neither picked up any statues. Amazon’s whole tally this yr got here all from Artistic Arts, the place the streamer picked up 4 trophies.

SNUB: “Succession” supporting gamers

Maybe this was an occasion of co-stars sharing the identical poll and splitting the vote, however the trio of “Succession” stars nominated for supporting drama actor — Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen — misplaced the statue to “The Morning Present” star Billy Crudup, regardless of them being high of the record for a lot of pundits all all through the voting interval. Within the supporting drama actress class, Sarah Snook wasn’t nominated in opposition to one other co-star, however she didn’t win both.

SURPRISE: Zendaya, “Euphoria”

The younger star of the HBO highschool drama was nominated in opposition to heavy hitters together with Oscar-winner Olivia Colman; the incumbent within the class, Jodie Comer; and three-time consecutive nominee Sandra Oh (to call a couple of). However she took the trophy, turning into the youngest, and second-ever Black lady, to win the class.

SNUB: Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland”

Oftentimes sequence finales have that additional pull for Emmy voters that may put veterans excessive. Linka Glatter match that invoice precisely for her masterful helming of the much-praised “Homeland” nearer. She’s had six noms within the drama sequence directing class 2010 for “Mad Males” — and has by no means received. This additionally closes out “Homeland’s” shot at Emmy gold, because it got here to an finish earlier this yr. However voters had been swayed by “Succession” and gave the gold to Andrij Parekh.

SURPRISE: Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox”

The German actor and director received the restricted sequence/TV film/dramatic particular directing award for the four-part Netflix restricted sequence. This was the first-ever tv sequence she directed and she or he confronted stiff competitors from a trio of “Watchmen” administrators, the late Lynn Shelton and Oscar nominee Lenny Abrahamson.

SNUB: Netflix

The uber-streamer had probably the most Emmy nominations of the yr, and by so much (160 to HBO’s 107), and had one of many two sequence tied for the most-nominated dramas (“Ozark,” however throughout Sunday’s broadcast it solely received two of the awards handed out (supporting drama actress for “Ozark’s” Julia Garner and restricted/film/particular directing, see above).

SURPRISE: Kimmel and Jennifer Aniston nearly set fireplace to the Staples Heart stage

Earlier than presenting the primary award of the evening, the duo carried out an elaborate bit about sanitizing the envelope with the winner’s title in it, which included setting fireplace to it in a wastepaper basket to burn off the germs. Somebody was standing by off-camera at hand Aniston a fireplace extinguisher, however she didn’t get the entire flames straight away, and it erupted anew. Neither she nor Kimmel observed it straight away, centered on their job at hand, however remaining exceptionally calm underneath stress, a second later, she put it out and the present continued with none casualties.

SURPRISE: Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Though the Pop comedy was closely favorited to win this yr, Murphy was not a shoo-in as a result of she was nominated alongside the two-time incumbent winner, Alex Borstein from Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” who was as soon as once more a front-runner this yr.

SURPRISE: Randall Park and an alpaca

The “Contemporary Off the Boat” and “All the time Be My Possibly” actor was on-site on the Staples Heart to current an award — with an alpaca. It needed to be an advanced and probably costly bit, and it was all so Park may learn a joke about studying an electronic mail too quick and considering he was going to current with Al Pacino.

Cynthia Littleton contributed to this report.