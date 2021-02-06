Emotional tribute from Conmebol to Diego Maradona: “If there is someone who united the Argentines, it was him”

Conmebol’s tribute to Diego Armando Maradona

The death of Diego Armando Maradona left a huge void in the entire football world and sadness is still present in his absence. That was why in the previous draw for the Libertadores Cup 2021, the Conmebol made a tribute to Ten with Daniel arcucci Y Oscar Ruggeri as protagonists and commentators during the video projection.

One of the classic images of Fluff in black and white he kicked off recognition: “My first dream is to play in the World Cup and the second to be eighth champion”declared a young Diego. Next, with a compilation of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico in the background, the first words of the Cabezón were heard: “If there is someone who united all the Argentines it was this every time he played and every time we played with Argentina.”

Then, the journalist who accompanied Maradona during his professional career was heard. “It was a myth in life that this is the hardest thing to bear. Diego didn’t want to be a walking monument, he didn’t want to be that. And it was. I think few people understand what it is to be Maradona. Fame … No, no. You don’t understand what it’s like to be Maradona. It is not understood who judges him negatively “, Arcucci defended the idol who died in November of last year.

One of Conmebol’s tributes to Diego Maradona (Photo: Reuters)

Again Ruggeri became the owner of the voice remembering great moments with his friend. “I have spoken with Diego. And I wasn’t talking to Diego Maradona, fifty-something, 60 years old. I was talking to the guy who was my captain, I was waiting for him to tell me ‘you have to win’ “, concluded Óscar while watching the goal of Ten England at Aztec stadium.

To close, Conmebol recalled one of Maradona’s great phrases that occurred during the broadcast of one of his programs called ‘The Night of the 10’ where he was conducting an interview with himself. “If you had to say a few words to Maradona in the cemetery, what would you say to him?”, he asked himself. “Thank you for having played soccer, because it is the sport that gave me the most joy, the most freedom. Like touching the sky with your hands. I would put up a tombstone that says ‘thanks to the ball’ “he replied that night in 2005.

With a “Thanks Diego” The tribute ended and the draw for the Copa Libertadores to be played in 2021 started. It is not the first time that the entity that regulates soccer in South America has recognized Maradona and it will surely not be the last.

