Emotional tribute in Valorant for the death of a key piece of the Riot Games community

Javier España, one of the promoters of esports in Latin America, passed away last Wednesday.

Latin America has seen in recent years a great boost in the panorama of esports. This phenomenon, which has led to tournaments, exciting competitive games and various specialized teams, has been the result of the efforts of various figures who have fought against all odds to establish a stable and united community. Javier Spain He was one of these key pieces for the Riot Games community, and today we report with great sadness that he passed away last Wednesday in Mexico City.

As the colleagues from 3DJuegos LATAM remember, Javier España helped to implement national leagues of esports in the region and covered numerous events dedicated to the topic. However, the community will remember him as a professional who valued connection with the players and answered all the doubts that users raised.

Javier Spain left a great mark in the field of esports, and that is why Valorant professional players in Latin America have prepared a emotional tribute in the middle of a game. Accompanied by the presenter’s words, both teams have paused the contest to remember who was one of the key figures in the sector: “Just go on Twitter for a little while to see all the people in the community who have a story, an anecdote , some help, some talk, whatever, that you have had with him, and all the love you’ve received“.

“Without a doubt it is a very big loss for the scene, we are going to miss him a lot,” says the commentator. “Wherever you are, Javi, this is for you from now on. Thank you for everything you have done. You will be greatly missed.” From 3DJuegos we join in the support and condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.

