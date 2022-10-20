Emotional tribute to Manu Ginóbili in San Antonio Spurs after his induction into the Hall of Fame

The recognition of the Spurs to Ginobili



The premiere of the San Antonio Spurs in a new NBA season did not go quite as well as expected. Unfortunately the franchise fell to the Charlotte Hornets 102-129However, the fans had a moment to celebrate since one of the team’s greatest legends was inside the venue: Emmanuel Ginobili.

The former Argentine player went to the AT&T Center to be honored for his induction into the Hall of Fame of the NBA. The 45-year-old former basketball player witnessed the moment in which his No. 20 jersey was uncovered at the top of the complex, occupying a place along with the rest of the numbers that were immortalized as Tim Duncan’s #21 and Tim Duncan’s #9. Tony Parker.

It should be remembered that in early September, the Bahía Blanca native officially entered the Hall of Fame in an emotional ceremony which made him the fourth Latin American to be part of this prestigious stage.

Ginobili attended the AT&T Center in the Spurs’ loss to the Hornets (Usa Today Sports)

Manu He left the emotions on the surface again this Wednesday during halftime of the game between the Spurs and the Hornets. “I was already excited a couple of weeks ago, now I’m more relaxed”he acknowledged, alluding to what happened at the beginning of September at the Symphony Hall in Springfield.

These recognitions were added to the one already made by the Texan franchise in 2019, just over seven months after his retirement in 2018. At that time the entity decided to withdraw his number from those eligible. “I am not exaggerating. I really felt welcomed, loved and appreciated from day one” he added.

“I just want them to understand how important they are to me. I just really appreciate the love you have shown me and my family.”sentenced the legend of the Spurs before leaving the court with another standing ovation.

Besides, the NBA celebrated the four-ring winner’s legendary career by launching a number 20 Spurs jersey, signed by the former shooting guard, into the stratosphere with a depressurized balloon.

“We chose to wear the Manu Ginobili jersey into space because of all that it means to basketball. in Latin America and for sports in general. His legacy on and off the track makes Manu an exceptional person. An athlete who has always represented the best virtues of sport and who has contributed to extolling the values ​​of the NBA throughout the world”, said the director of marketing for NBA Latin America, Emilio García Duarte.

Ginobili was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in September (Getty)

As far as sports is concerned, unfortunately the celebration could not be complete, since the Spurs they lost the opening game of the campaign for only the third time under the orders of Gregg Popovich.

This year’s roster is nothing like experienced teams like Ginobili’s, that they won five NBA titles and that they appeared in a league-record 22 straight postseasons under Popovich’s guidance.

With a average 23.4 yearsThis is the youngest squad in the 27 seasons that the San Antonio strategist lived. And Charlotte took advantage of that inexperience.

Terry Rozier had 24 points, while PJ Washington had 17 points and Gordon Hayward added 15. All five Hornets starters scored in double figuress, while reserve center Nick Richards achieved the best statistics of his career, with 19 points.

