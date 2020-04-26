Empire: 3 Massive Questions That Still Need To Be Answered

Depart a Remark
Warning: spoilers lie forward for the collection finale of Empire on Fox.
Empire has formally ended its run on Fox after six seasons with a finale that sadly left some main questions unanswered. No person on the present is accountable for the Season 6 ending that was downright ridiculous even by Empire‘s spectacularly soapy requirements. Empire needed to cease manufacturing two episodes in need of the deliberate collection finale, and no Season 7 is coming to tie off the unfastened ends. So, except Empire will get an opportunity to provide these final two episodes, there are three large questions that should be answered.
Who Shot Lucious Lyon?
Empire spent virtually your entire remaining season constructing to the reveal of who shot Lucious Lyon within the flash-forward within the Season 6 premiere. The present dropped clues right here and there about who may need carried out it, however Empire strikes so shortly and Lucious creates so many enemies for himself that it is tough to slim down the listing except characters are killed off.
Tracy did maintain Lucious at gunpoint at one level in Season 6, however solely as a result of he acquired in her approach of making an attempt to shoot Cookie, and Tracy herself was useless and out of the operating as Lucious’ killer earlier than the scene might even finish. Andre appears to have definitively overwhelmed the violent Kingsley persona that had him crossing strains in some scary methods, so he most likely would not be the one to tug the set off.
Billy Beretti is a risk, primarily based solely on his presence in a flash-forward which will or might not have taken place after Lucious’ dying. Damon Cross appeared just like the almost certainly candidate for some time, particularly as soon as Lucious attached along with his daughter. Damon died, nonetheless, in what aired because the collection finale after a confrontation with Lucious, who Damon had been making an attempt to shoot when he by chance killed Yana.
Lucious managed to beat Damon to dying along with his prosthetic leg. He survived the encounter with out being shot, and it would not appear like this was as a result of Empire determined to vary the story on the final minute. Lucious’ garments within the remaining battle with Damon cross did not match the garments he wore within the flash-forward. Nevertheless the collection was meant to finish, it wasn’t with the confrontation between Lucious and Damon on the mansion.
So, if not Tracy, Andre/Kingsley, Damon Cross, and even Yana, who might have killed Lucious? Cookie might have carried out it, though she was again to contemplating Lucious the love of her life by the top of the impromptu finale. Lucious was on adequate phrases along with his sons (albeit off-screen with Jamal).
Giselle and Patel had been nonetheless alive and with critical bones to choose with Lucious. However Lucious getting shot was teased because the climax of the ultimate episode of the collection; it might have been anyone, and followers might by no means get to see the way it was speculated to go down.
Who Blew Up Cookie’s Automotive?
Lucious is not the one one who might have died within the Empire Season 6 flash-forwards. In one other look to the longer term, Cookie was seen speeding out of the mansion after Lucious was shot. She climbed into her automobile, discovered a observe, after which was seemingly blown up in her automobile.
Now, Empire did not go almost as far to verify Cookie’s dying because it did Lucious after he was shot, since he regarded fairly definitively useless in that exact flash-forward. It is attainable the present deliberate a switcheroo and Cookie wasn’t in her automobile when it exploded, or it in some way wasn’t Cookie’s automobile that did explode. Both approach, viewers can solely surprise: who blew up that automobile?
And in that query lies a number of others. Was Cookie within the automobile? Who wrote the observe, and what did the observe say to alarm her? Why was Cookie on the mansion within the first place, and why was she speeding out of it in such a rush? Did the automobile explosion occur whereas Lucious was getting shot, or was {that a} trick of the enhancing? Might Cookie have shot Lucious?
Cookie made her share of enemies, though not almost as many as Lucious. Still, Giselle and Patel have each purpose to be as livid with Cookie as with Lucious, and Giselle particularly may see Cookie as the rationale why every part went fallacious for her within the second half of Empire Season 6. Cookie additionally made an enemy from the pinnacle of the ASAs when she refused to cancel BossyFest. Carol was livid together with her for a time, however not fairly “kill Cookie with a automobile bomb” livid.
Like with Lucious, we are able to at the very least rule out the candidates who died earlier than having the prospect to enact any vengeance. Tracy was shot within the midseason premiere earlier than she might shoot Cookie. Damon already did shoot Cookie however had moved on to focus his fury on Lucious, resulting in his demise. Even Yana could not snap and kill Cookie in a jealous rage attributable to her personal surprising dying. Who might it have been, and can we by no means know?
What Occurs To The Relaxation Of The Lyons?
If we assume that Empire‘s unique finale actually did kill off Lucious and Cookie, that raises the query: what occurs to the Lyons left behind? Jamal’s final destiny presumably would have been saved off-screen, because the untimely collection finale did not even present Jussie Smollett within the flashback montage. The final replace on Jamal was that he and his husband had been adopting a child and doing properly, so no must surprise about him. However what about Andre and Hakeem?
Andre did make the choice to surrender on his thought to pursue mission work in South America, desirous to be there for his son even when Teri would not take him again romantically. That’s to not say that Andre will ever utterly heal from his experiences or get to a degree of not needing medicine, since Empire confirmed what can go fallacious if he offers up on his meds. He seemingly resumed his work at Empire. Might the stresses of that job push him too far once more, or had he discovered the best way to deal with it?
And what about Hakeem? As of the top of what served because the collection finale, he was nonetheless reaping the advantages of his sham (or more and more not-so-sham) marriage to Maya, however he by no means appeared to get closure with Tiana. The launch of the Empire film additionally might have meant a giant shift in his profession and the general public notion of him. After all, his dad and mom being murdered in actual life shortly after the film telling their story premiered may need precipitated some issues.
Until Empire in some way will get these final two episodes, followers won’t ever get to see how all of those questions and extra had been speculated to be answered. Even a TV film occasion tying off the unfastened ends might be sufficient. The Empire group may need to make some tweaks to the unique plan attributable to what was cobbled collectively to function the collection finale, however the creators have not given up on an actual finish to Empire. Even when the solutions by no means come on display, followers can solely hope that the solutions are revealed in some way.
For now, you’ll be able to relive the journey of Empire from its wild starting to its loopy ending with the complete collection streaming on Hulu. If you happen to’re available in the market for some new reveals now that Empire has come to an finish, you should definitely take a look at our 2020 spring premiere schedule and our 2020 summer season premiere information.
