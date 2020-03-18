Empire And Supernatural Fans May Have To Wait For Series Finales

The unfold of the coronavirus has largely introduced the leisure trade to a standstill, with manufacturing on TV reveals and flicks coming to a cease. Whereas this is not as huge of a deal for ongoing tv sequence which have the choice of merely pushing story arcs from the top of the 2019-2020 spring season to the 2020-2021 fall season, different sequence like Empire and Supernatural are going through some larger problems. Each are presently airing their last seasons, and manufacturing delays could imply the sequence finales might air quite a bit later than anticipated.