‘Empire’ Cookie Spinoff With Taraji P. Henson Not Moving Ahead at Fox

The potential “Empire” spinoff centered on Cookie Lyon starring Taraji P. Henson just isn’t transferring forward at Fox, Selection has discovered.

The spinoff was first introduced as being in improvement again in July, a part of a first-look deal Henson had signed with studio twentieth Tv. Particulars on the collection have been sparse at the time it was introduced besides to say it could “observe what’s subsequent for Cookie” following the collection finale of “Empire.” In keeping with a person with data of the state of affairs, the mission might be shopped to different retailers.

“Empire” co-creator Danny Robust was hooked up to jot down the collection alongside Stacy A. Littlejohn and Yolonda Lawrence, with Sanaa Hamri on board to direct. Lee Daniels served as an government producer alongside Think about Leisure’s Brian Grazer and Samie Falvey. Henson was additionally an government producer on the mission. twentieth Tv and Think about Leisure would produce.

Each Robust and Henson produce other tasks within the works at twentieth TV. Robust is at present prepping the drama “Dopesick” for Hulu, whereas Henson has different TV tasks in improvement.

One potential hiccup for the mission was the truth that when it launched, twentieth Tv and Fox have been a part of the identical firm. Since then, twentieth Tv has been acquired by Disney and retains possession of the present, whereas Fox Leisure has no stake in it.

Henson skyrocketed to fame when “Empire” proved to be a breakout hit for Fox when it initially launched in 2015 to vital acclaim and big scores. The function finally earned her two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe win for greatest actress in a drama collection. “Empire” ended up working for six seasons on the broadcaster. The ultimate episodes aired earlier this 12 months, with the sixth and ultimate season having been minimize quick because of the pandemic shutting down manufacturing.

Already an achieved actress lengthy earlier than “Empire,” Henson’s star has solely risen for the reason that present debuted. She just lately starred within the Oscar-nominated movie “Hidden Figures” and beforehand starred in hits like “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Hustle & Circulate,” and “Assume Like a Man.” She earned an Academy Award nomination for greatest supporting actress for her function in “Benjamin Button.”