Empire Creators Haven’t Given Up On Producing A Series Finale

We’re so pleased with this present and of every part this unimaginable solid — led by Taraji and Terrence — and crew achieved over six seasons. The episode airing on April 21 was by no means meant to be the collection finale, however as a consequence of present occasions it’ll probably be the final one our followers will see for some time. We had an ending for the collection deliberate that all of us beloved, and hopefully sometime we’ll be capable of movie it and provides the collection its correct conclusion. However we hope everybody tunes in to our final authentic episode, as a result of the work completed by our solid and crew deserves to be seen by the widest viewers potential. Massive thanks to Fox for being our residence for these a few years. And right here’s hoping this isn’t the top.