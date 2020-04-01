Empire Delivered A Major Jamal Update, So What About Jussie Smollett?

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the March 31 episode of Empire on Fox, referred to as “Love Me Nonetheless.”
The ultimate season of Empire upped the ante in “Love Me Nonetheless” when Andre’s secret got here out at his failed marriage ceremony, leading to Teri escaping, Andre attempting to assault Cookie, Lucious pulling a gun on Andre, and Andre wrecking the venue. Earlier than all of this went down, nevertheless, Empire delivered an replace on the center Lyon brother. Jamal has been MIA together with his husband Kai attributable to actor Jussie Smollett’s real-life points, however he is been busy off-screen.
The Lyons revealed what was taking place with Jamal on the dinner the night time earlier than what was purported to be Teri and Andre’s marriage ceremony. When Hakeem protested that the marriage was taking place although “Jamal’s not even right here,” Andre dropped some completely satisfied information regarding his brother:
Andre: I spoke with Jamal. The adoption closes at this time. He and Kai are in Nairobi selecting up their new child.
Cookie: See? We’re twice blessed. We’ve a brand new grandbaby and a brand new daughter-in-law.
Jamal and Kai’s marriage is evidently going sturdy, and so they’re increasing the household! They apparently could not make it to Andre’s marriage ceremony as a result of they’re adopting a child from Africa. Even Cookie thought it was okay for him to overlook the marriage for such a particular occasion, and Andre and Teri technically have been already married. Jussie Smollett’s real-life authorized troubles have in all probability resulted in Jamal getting a happier life than he would have if he’d been in a position to stick round!
It does not sound like there could be a lot essentially maintaining Jamal away from returning as soon as the adoption goes by, and Cookie appears to be trying ahead to having one other grandchild. Does this twist imply that Empire is constructing to a Jussie Smollett return earlier than the tip of the ultimate season? It is not like a variety of pleasure is on the way in which fo the Lyons contemplating Lucious and Cookie is likely to be dying, so some followers is likely to be completely satisfied to see Jamal once more.
Jamal followers may not need to get their hopes up too excessive. The case towards Jussie Smollett took one other dramatic flip again in February, and Empire creator Lee Daniels appeared fairly agency about Smollett not returning in Season 6. Daniels additionally defined Jamal’s absence forward of Season 6, and Jamal’s causes for staying away appear as legitimate now as they did then. Daniels defined to TVLine:
Jamal is taking a sabbatical from the household. He doesn’t need to be caught up in Lyon household drama, which could be very a lot in line with his viewpoint final season — that [the family business] ought to be one thing that the household strikes away from.
Frankly, if Jamal hears about how drastically Andre’s marriage ceremony went unsuitable, together with his dad pulling a gun on his brother after his brother tried to assault his mother, I would not blame him for extending his keep abroad indefinitely. Not an entire lot of Empire is left earlier than the ultimate credit roll, so I actually assume this episode set the stage for Jamal to remain absent with out followers having to droop their disbelief.
Sadly, followers could also be ready some time to seek out out what occurs earlier than the ultimate credit roll, as the ultimate two episodes could not be accomplished earlier than Empire needed to shut down manufacturing as a result of coronavirus. I am guessing Empire will ultimately produce and launch these final two episodes as a particular TV occasion, however solely time will inform. For now, you possibly can catch new episodes of Empire airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.
