‘Empire’ Final Season Cut Short Due to Coronavirus, Series Finale to Air April 21

“Empire” has had its justifiable share of bumps within the street over the past yr, however now, the sequence is having to reduce brief its remaining season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sixth and remaining season of “Empire” was scheduled to run for 20 episodes, nonetheless, the manufacturing shutdown attributable to the pandemic meant that solely 18 episodes could possibly be accomplished. The result’s that the ultimate three episodes, together with what’s going to now be the sequence finale, will air on April 21 on Fox. Sources with information of the present say that episode 19 was part-way by capturing when the shutdown got here into impact, and that footage from that unfinished episode will probably be reduce into the finale.

Information of season 6 being reduce brief was revealed throughout a promo following Tuesday evening’s episode.

“Prepare for the stunning remaining three episodes of ‘Empire,’” mentioned the voiceover, tipping followers off to the change.

Throughout season 5, “Empire” and its former star Jussie Smollett grew to become the middle of a nationwide scandal over Smollett’s claims that he was the sufferer of a racially charged attacked in Chicago early final yr, which the police division and metropolis of Chicago alleges was a hoax. Smollett claimed that he was attacked by unknown assailants who poured bleach on him, put a rope round his neck, and used racial and homophobic epithets. Costs in opposition to Smollett have been beforehand dropped, nonetheless, the actor was as soon as once more hit with a six-count indictment lower than two months in the past, accusing him of faking the hate crime.

Smollett’s character was written out of the present following the debacle, however there have been a number of Jamal Lyon mentions in season 6, and rumors nonetheless swirl that he may make some type of return earlier than the Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard-led sequence says it remaining goodbyes.

Because the Smollett affair, “Empire” has struggled to regain the substantial viewers and scores it as soon as commanded. Season 6 is averaging a 0.7 ranking amongst adults 18-49 and a couple of.6 million Dwell+Identical Day viewers to date, as opposed to the 1.Four ranking and 4.5 million that season 5 would usher in on common.