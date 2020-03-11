Empire Spoilers: Is Andre The Final Season Villain After Game-Changing Reveal?

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for Episode 12 of Empire’s remaining season, known as “Discuss Much less.”
The remaining season of Empire continues to construct to 2 occasions that followers know are coming: Lucious getting shot within the mansion and Cookie’s automotive exploding, presumably with Cookie inside. Their deaths have not 100% been confirmed, nevertheless it’s onerous to think about Cookie surviving if she actually was within the automotive, and Lucious can solely escape demise so many occasions, proper? The huge query has actually been what occurs within the lead-up to their doable demises, and “Discuss Much less” could have revealed that Andre is the one to kill (or attempt to kill) his dad and mom.
In “Discuss Much less,” Andre was smiling extra and seemingly not haunted by hallucination Kingsley, even when he was considerably out-of-character as he connected with Teri whereas his dad and mom have been simply downstairs and gave Teri’s son cocaine to attempt to get a lady. The reveal got here on the finish of the episode, when Andre realized that Kingsley had been round all alongside and easily taking up Andre. Kingsley had been the one to hook up with Teri and provides her son medicine, and Andre in a second of lucidity was appalled.
Kingsley lastly defined what he was doing, and it might simply be what results in Andre killing/attempting to kill his dad and mom by the tip of Empire:
It is a easy idea that each one Lyons perceive. Revenge…. See? You do not even take into consideration her. You fake like she by no means existed…My mom. The lady you and your loved ones killed.
Because it was the united efforts of Lucious, Cookie, and Andre that resulted in Tracy’s demise, to not point out every little thing that went down earlier than she snapped and pulled that gun, I can perceive Andre taking hallucination Kingsley’s quest for revenge out on his dad and mom. Kingsley has all the time struck me because the manifestation of Andre’s responsible conscience over the guts transplant, so Andre no less than attempting to commit homicide to avenge Tracy based mostly on his troubled logic is sensible to me.
It most likely would not assist that Lucious went out of his method to spite Andre when he was selling Yana, after which Cookie swooped in to work with each Lucious and Yana independently of Empire. Andre and the Kingsley a part of his mind have causes to not be thrilled with Lucious, and Cookie to a sure extent. So, what comes subsequent? Try the outline for the following episode, known as “Come Undone,” airing subsequent week:
Cookie continues to maintain her secret from her sisters, however Lucious feels she wants to come back clear with the intention to transfer ahead. When Treasure is unable to carry out on the upcoming showcase, Becky means that Yana take the spot, however Lucious feels she’s not prepared. In the meantime, Giselle struggles with holding her household secret from Julian, Maya units her sights on her personal recording deal and Andre’s actions put Quincy in a really dangerous state of affairs.
See what occurs in "Come Undone" when it airs on Tuesday, March 17 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.
