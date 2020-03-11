Empire Spoilers: Is Andre The Final Season Villain After Game-Changing Reveal?

The remaining season of Empire continues to construct to 2 occasions that followers know are coming: Lucious getting shot within the mansion and Cookie’s automotive exploding, presumably with Cookie inside. Their deaths have not 100% been confirmed, nevertheless it’s onerous to think about Cookie surviving if she actually was within the automotive, and Lucious can solely escape demise so many occasions, proper? The huge query has actually been what occurs within the lead-up to their doable demises, and “Discuss Much less” could have revealed that Andre is the one to kill (or attempt to kill) his dad and mom.