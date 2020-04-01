Empire will end early as planned series finale episode is scrapped

Empire will end prior to anticipated after the coronavirus pandemic compelled filming to close down.

Although the hip hop drama was at all times meant to wrap up with its present sixth season, a planned series finale – episode 20 – has now been deserted.

As a substitute, the 18th episode of the season will serve as a substitute series ender, with footage from the unfinished episode 19 – which was midway by filming when manufacturing was halted – being included to “assist create a extra seamless general ending” in accordance with Deadline.

A potential spin-off that includes Taraji P Henson’s character Cookie Lyon is additionally reportedly within the early phases of improvement.

Empire – which focuses on the fictional hip hop music agency Empire Leisure and its founders the Lyon household – initially launched in 2015 and was a rankings hit for US broadcaster FOX, initially airing on E4 within the UK.

From season 4 onwards, 5Star aired the present within the UK, however the channel is but to announce a return date for the sixth and ultimate season.

Plans for Empire’s ultimate episodes have been beforehand modified when star Jussie Smollett (Jamal Lyon) abruptly exited the present forward of its sixth 12 months, after the actor confronted indictment for allegedly staging a destiny hate crime assault and submitting false police reviews.

Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information