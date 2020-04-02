Empire’s Final Season Ending Early Due To Coronavirus, Here’s What’ll Happen With Series Finale

Go away a Remark
Nearly each main TV present has confronted a adverse influence from the continued coronavirus pandemic, with many collection having to face the truth that their present seasons will not be allowed to proceed. Not each present is feeling the identical sorts of woes, nevertheless, and Fox’s Empire is arguably in a far worse predicament than most others, contemplating that is the twisty drama’s last season. Sadly, it was confirmed that Empire will certainly reduce Season 6 brief with out having filmed its supposed collection finale.
The affirmation was made in a approach that viewers could not have even absolutely grasped within the second. Following Tuesday night time’s installment, the promo for the subsequent episode, “We Acquired Us,” kicked off by telling audiences to be ready for “the surprising last three episodes” of Empire, regardless that there have been initially 5 extra that might have wrapped up the sixth season. Nonetheless, Hollywood’s gradual shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic got here when the drama was nonetheless within the midst of taking pictures Episode 19, with none filming being performed on what was beforehand meant to be the finale.
At this level, it is not utterly confirmed how Empire might be dealing with what is going to now be its collection finale, which is about to air on April 21. Episode 18 was the ultimate episode that absolutely accomplished filming earlier than the shutdown, and per Deadline, the producers will in all probability be including in among the completed footage from Episode 19. Here’s hoping there’s sufficient there for every thing to make contextual sense with none issues. As a result of the Lyons have greater than sufficient issues already.
Some spoilers beneath for the newest episode of Empire, “Love Me Nonetheless.”
Empire‘s huge marriage ceremony between Andre and Teri went off with out a hitch on Tuesday night time. Wait, no, that is the entire reverse of what really occurred, with Andre going all Kingsley on the venue after Teri made her exit following her speak with Cookie. It undoubtedly looks like the present goes to push Andre proper over the sting, nevertheless it stays to be seen how far he’ll really give you the chance go with out the official collection finale in place.
As followers are properly conscious, Empire already needed to shake up its sixth and last season due to all of the authorized points surrounding former star Jussie Smollet, whose character Jamal was name-checked within the newest episode. He and Kai had been mentioned to be in Nairobi getting a brand new child and finalizing the adoption course of, however regardless that the character’s story has continued progressing, viewers should not count on to see Smollet again on display screen at any level within the last episodes.
Whereas there was a short window when it regarded like Jussie Smollet would possibly nonetheless get an opportunity to return, it was confirmed varied instances since then that Empire will wrap up with out him. That stance has been strengthened these days, with new indictments coming down in February, which the actor’s authorized staff didn’t get dismissed.
Of all of the exhibits going through delays, Empire and Supernatural had been the one collection whose last seasons had been disrupted by the coronavirus shutdowns. Supernatural showrunner Andrew Dabb had beforehand confirmed that the CW drama would formally wrap up its fifteenth yr later in 2020 by filming the ultimate two episodes and airing them with one other 5 eps being held for that last run.
Whereas Empire could also be ending on Fox, there’s all the time hope that the story will proceed on in spinoff kind, seeing as how no agency selections have ever been introduced concerning the proposed plan to provide Taraji P. Henson’s Cookie Lyon a prequel collection. The flagship drama has been constructing the story between Cookie and Candace and different sisters lately, because it has in years previous, maybe with the objective of going deeper into that historical past with a follow-up collection. After all, Hollywood might want to begin up once more to ensure that that to ever occur anyway.
With three episodes left to go in its last season, Empire airs Wednesday nights on Fox at 9:00 p.m. ET.
