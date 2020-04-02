Empire’s Final Season Ending Early Due To Coronavirus, Here’s What’ll Happen With Series Finale

Whereas Empire could also be ending on Fox, there’s all the time hope that the story will proceed on in spinoff kind, seeing as how no agency selections have ever been introduced concerning the proposed plan to provide Taraji P. Henson’s Cookie Lyon a prequel collection. The flagship drama has been constructing the story between Cookie and Candace and different sisters lately, because it has in years previous, maybe with the objective of going deeper into that historical past with a follow-up collection. After all, Hollywood might want to begin up once more to ensure that that to ever occur anyway.