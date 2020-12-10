Emraan Hashmi-Sunny Leone’s ‘son’ has created panic, when is the discussion going on everywhere – marriage

Amazing: Son of Imran Hashmi and Sunny Leone studying in Muzaffarpur, Bihar! You must have been surprised to hear this news too! This news has created panic. Everyone who is listening is shocked. Now you must also be thinking when did these two finally get married? If not married, where did the son come from? And that too in Muzaffarpur! Also Read – Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi’s ‘son’ studying from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, know the whole matter

Know the full story of Emraan Hashmi-Sunny Leone’s son suddenly appeared… Also Read – Bihar News in Hindi: 3 SHOs of Bihar suspended for failing to implement liquor ban law

In fact, a graduate student of BRA Bihar University located in Muzaffarpur city of Bihar has in the form filled the names of film actor Imran Hashmi and actress Sunny Leone as his parents. Also Read – BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi elected unopposed Rajya Sabha member

Kundan Kumar, a student of Dhanraj Mahato College, Meenapur, located under Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, has filled in his form with mother’s Sunny Leone, father’s name Imran Hashmi and address of the quadrilateral in Muzaffarpur city.

Regarding the said form which went viral on social media, the university registrar Ram Krishna Thakur says that he has received information about the case and it seems to be the student’s mischief. He said that this is being made known from the concerned college and its investigation is being done. He said that if the investigation is found correct, action can be taken against the student.