Encounter between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar, top Lashkar terrorists killed

Srinagar: On Monday, two militants, including top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Saif-ul-Lah, were killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Rambagh area of ​​Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. This information was given by the police. The encounter between the militants and the security forces began when the army laid siege to the area and launched a search operation. As soon as the security forces reached the place where the terrorists were hiding, the terrorists started firing indiscriminately, after which the encounter started.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that Saif-ul-Lah was a Pakistani terrorist who had been involved in three major attacks on security forces in the past. He said, "He was involved in an attack on a CRPF party in Budgam, in which the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of the CRPF was martyred. In a second attack in Kandijal, two CRPF personnel were killed and three others were injured and the third attack in Kandijal was on a convoy, which was foiled. "

He said that security forces have so far conducted 75 anti-terrorism operations this year, in which 180 terrorists have been killed. A total of 138 terrorists and their associates have been arrested during this year. He said that a total of 19 policemen, 21 CRPF personnel and 15 army personnel have been killed in action against terrorists this year. He said that during this year so far, there have been eight encounters in Srinagar city, in which 18 terrorists have been killed. He further said that Lashkar and other organizations are trying to establish a foothold in the city, but whenever they have been able to establish a foothold in the city, the intelligence network has managed to find them.