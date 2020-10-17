Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, security forces killed a terrorist

A militant was killed in an ongoing encounter between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. Officials gave this information. Also Read – BJP brought all the parties of Jammu and Kashmir on one platform, we will bring Article 370 back: Sajjad Lone

A joint operation was launched today early morning in Anantnag based on Jammu & Kashmir Police inputs. Cordon was laid & contact was established. Firefight ensued. One terrorist eliminated & one AK rifle recovered. Joint operation in progress: Indian Army Also Read – J&K, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh are integral parts of India’s China bluntly, have been and will remain – ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020 Also Read – Nitin Gadkari launches one of Asia’s longest tunnels with ‘blasting’ for Zojila tunnel construction

The encounter between the militants and the security forces took place when the security forces cordoned off the area, starting a search operation based on a specific information about the presence of the terrorists. As soon as the security forces reached the place where the terrorists were hiding, the terrorists started firing indiscriminately, which started the encounter.

The army said in a statement, “Based on the information of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, a joint operation was started this morning. The area was cordoned off and an encounter with the militants started. ”The statement said,“ A terrorist has been killed. An AK has been recovered.

