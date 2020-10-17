Entertainment

Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, security forces killed a terrorist

October 17, 2020
A militant was killed in an ongoing encounter between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. Officials gave this information. Also Read – BJP brought all the parties of Jammu and Kashmir on one platform, we will bring Article 370 back: Sajjad Lone

The encounter between the militants and the security forces took place when the security forces cordoned off the area, starting a search operation based on a specific information about the presence of the terrorists. As soon as the security forces reached the place where the terrorists were hiding, the terrorists started firing indiscriminately, which started the encounter.

The army said in a statement, “Based on the information of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, a joint operation was started this morning. The area was cordoned off and an encounter with the militants started. ”The statement said,“ A terrorist has been killed. An AK has been recovered.

