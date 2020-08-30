Entertainment

Encounter in Jammu Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir – 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces, 1 soldier martyred

August 30, 2020
Encounter in Jammu Kashmir: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have again got success. Today, three terrorists have been killed in a joint operation of the army and police. However, a policeman was killed in the encounter. According to Kashmir Jones police, the terrorists opened fire on the joint point of CRPF and police near Pantha Chowk in Srinagar late Saturday. Also Read – 7 Terrorists killed in 18 hours in J&K: Army appeal- Surrender all new terrorists, give every help

After this, the entire area was surrounded by security forces and conducted a search operation. During this, the terrorists fired and the army gave a befitting reply. The operation is going on and the entire area has been cordoned off.

