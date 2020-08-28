Entertainment

Encounter in J&K: Security forces killed two terrorists in Killura of Shopian

August 28, 2020
Srinagar: An encounter between security forces and militants began in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday. During this time, the police has killed two terrorists. Also Read – J&K Encounter Update: Security forces succeed, 4 terrorists killed in Shopian, firing continues

A police officer said that the security forces started a siege and search operation in the district’s Kilura area after receiving information about the presence of militants. During this, the terrorists opened fire on the search team of the security force and the encounter started between the two sides. Security forces have piled two unknown terrorists during the encounter.

After receiving the information of the encounter, additional forces have been sent to the area. Further details of the event are awaited.

