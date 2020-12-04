Encounter in MP: Police pile up absconding criminal in 6 murder cases, 5 policemen including 2 SI injured

Encounter in Ratlam MP: The MP police has killed a 35-year-old crook wanted in 6 murders in Madhya Pradesh and neighboring Gujarat. During this encounter, five policemen including two sub-inspectors of police were injured in an encounter with Deval on Kharraud Road in Ratlam. Also Read – Goons built by tailoring and petting had built luxurious houses, now the administration demolished

Madhya Pradesh: Dilip Dewal, the prime acussed in a triple murder case in Ratlam was shot dead by Police following an encounter.

DIG said, "Acussed was shot at during retaliatory firing by policemen, he was declared brought dead at the hospital. Five policemen have been injured "

SP Gaurav Tiwari said that the police was looking for him for eight days. A pistol has been recovered from him.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sushant Saxena said on Friday that the wanted crook Dilip Deval had a reward of Rs 30,000. Five policemen, including two police sub-inspectors, were injured in an encounter with Deval on Kharraud Road in Ratlam.

“On Thursday night, Deval was reported to have visited his rented house in Midtown Colony,” the DIG said. On this, the police laid siege to the area and asked him to surrender. On this, he started firing on the police and he was killed in retaliation.

DIG Saxena said that on taking Deol to the hospital, doctors declared him dead. At the same time, injured policemen are being treated in the hospital.

The vicious miscreant and robber Dilip Deval, who was killed in a police encounter, was a criminal who left no trace after committing the robbery. Not only this, there was no witness, for this, he used to shoot the person in front of him and kill him. In Ratlam, it became costly for him to commit a similar incident and he also became the target of the police bullet.

On the day of the short Diwali in Ratlam, Dileep targeted a family and after the robbery, the three members of that family were shot on the head. It was very difficult for the police to solve this massacre. CCTV footage was being scrubbed continuously at various places.

Ratlam police arrested three accused in the triple murder case, two from Dahod in Gujarat and one from Ratlam. After this, the police started searching for the accused Dileep and on Thursday night, he was reported to be in Khachrod Marg area. The police laid siege and were killed in the shootout.

Ratlam Superintendent of Police Gaurav Tiwari has said that Dileep had been living in Ratlam for some time and had committed four murders here, before he committed two murders in Dahod, Gujarat. He was a psycho killer punk. After executing the robbery, he used to shoot and kill the person in the head. He was absconding for the past two years after being released on bail from Dahod.

According to the police, Dileep came to Ratlam and took a rented house and he was changing his name to live here. He used to call himself Himanshu Solanki. Not only this, he used to make friendship with people and gather all the information related to him, with the help of a woman who is a former acquaintance. After this, he used to execute his plan.

After killing three people of a family in Ratlam, the police arrested the people associated with this murder but Dileep was out of their grip. He did not use the front door of the house in which he lived, as he feared that his face might be captured in a CCTV camera. He used to go back and forth.

Dileep’s way of committing crimes was different. He used to do a complete Reiki of the family concerned, make close connections with him and carry out the crime. Not only this, he used to shoot in the head of any person he encountered in the house where the crime was committed. He also killed a businessman in Dahod, Gujarat.. (Input – PTI-IANS)