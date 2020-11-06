Entertainment

Encounter in Pulwama: Encounter in Pulwama, one terrorist killed, two civilians injured

November 6, 2020
Encounter In Pulwama: A militant was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Police gave this information on Friday. A police official said that after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists, the security forces conducted a search operation by besieging Lalpora area in the district. Also Read – Encounter in Pulwama: Army soldier martyred in an encounter in Pulwama, a terrorist killed

He said that during the search operation, the terrorists started firing bullets, in which two people were injured. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

He said that security forces surrounded the area overnight and a militant was killed in the encounter on Friday morning. The killed terrorist is being identified and his organization is being traced. The campaign is still in progress.

