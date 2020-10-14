Encounter in Shopian of Jammu and Kashmir, security forces mobilize 2 terrorists

Srinagar: Two unknown terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The security forces got input of the terrorists hiding, on the basis of which the security forces conducted a search operation. As the security forces surrounded the positions of the terrorists, the terrorists hiding there started firing on the security forces. After this, the encounter started. Also Read – Police arrested Gonda acid attack accused, accused injured in encounter

A police officer said that after receiving information about the presence of militants, security forces laid siege to Chakura area of ​​Shopian district and launched a search operation. He said that the militants started firing on the security forces, after which the search operation turned into an encounter.

The police officer said that two terrorists were killed in this operation. The identity and organization of the slain terrorists is being ascertained.

Lashkar’s top commander and aide was killed in an encounter on 12 October

Let us know that on Monday, a top terrorist of Pakistani Shkar-e-Taiba and a local colleague of Pakistan were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in Old Barjulla area of ​​Srinagar on October 12. Saifullah, a Pakistani terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces, was the mastermind of at least three attacks on security forces last month. Saifullah was the first Pakistani terrorist to be killed in the last few years during an operation in Srinagar. One of the two terrorists killed was Pakistani and the top commander of Lashkar, named Saifullah. He was recently involved in several attacks on security forces in and around Srinagar. Saifullah was the top commander of Pakistan and Lashkar. He was involved in three major attacks on security forces in Naugam, Chadura and Kandijal. ” So far this year, 8 encounters have taken place in Srinagar city, in which 18 terrorists have been killed.

Action against terror in Kashmir: at a glance

– 76 successful anti-terrorism operations have been conducted so far this year

– 182 militants have been killed so far

138 militants and their accomplices have also been arrested this year.

– This is a record as compared to the previous year in terms of achievements of the campaign

– The number of both killed and arrested terrorists is higher this year than last year.

– This year, 19 Jammu and Kashmir policemen were martyred

– 21 CRPF and 15 Army soldiers martyred.

– Most of these soldiers were martyred along the Line of Control