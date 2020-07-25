Encounter in UP: STF kills prize criminal Tinku Kapala of one lakh rupees

new Delhi: Due to the strict attitude of the Yogi government against the increasing crimes in Uttar Pradesh, the police of Uttar Pradesh killed a large criminal in Encounter on Friday night. The team of Special Task Force of UP Police has killed one lakh rupee prize criminal Tinku Kapala alias Kamal Kishore in an encounter on Friday night in Barabanki. Weapons have been recovered from the encounter site. Also Read – Kidnapping and Murder Case of Lab Technician: 4 Police Officers Suspended including Additional Superintendent of Police

Tinku Kapala, a criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward on his arrest was injured in encounter with a team of Special Task Force. He was later declared brought dead at the hospital: Dr Arvind Chaturvedi, SP Barabanki on encounter of a wanted criminal last night

Let us know that Tinku Kapala had 22 cases registered in several police stations of Uttar Pradesh including robbery, robbery. Kapala had carried out many incidents like robbery in the jewelery showroom in broad daylight. The UP police had been trying for his arrest for a long time, but he was escaping again and again.

Barabanki SP Dr Arvind Chaturvedi said that Tinku Kapala is a criminal who has a reward of one lakh rupees on his arrest. He was injured in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF). He was later declared dead by the hospital. The SP made this statement last night on the encounter of an absconding criminal.