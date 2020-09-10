Encounter with Maoists in Kalahandi, Odisha, 2 security personnel killed in firing

Bhubaneswar: In the encounter with Maoists in Kalahandi district of Odisha, two security forces personnel were killed. Police said that five Maoists were also killed in the encounter on Wednesday in Bhandrangi Sirki forest area on Kalahandi-Kandhamal border. Two officers of the Odisha Police Special Operations Group (SOG), 28-year-old Sudhir Kumar Tudu of Mayurbhanj and Debashish Sethi, 27, of Angul district were killed in the encounter, an official said. One of them was injured first and later died in the hospital. At the same time, the body of another worker was found during the search operation in the area. He said that four Maoists were killed in this incident. Also Read – J&K Encounter Update: Three terrorists killed, three army personnel injured in encounter in Baramulla

The official said that they all belonged to the banned CPI (Maoist) Banasadhara-Gumsar-Nagabali section. Kalahandi Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar said that six weapons have also been recovered from the encounter site. Another officer said that acting on an intelligence, the SOG, along with the District Voluntary Force (DVF), started the operation on Tuesday. He said that two joint teams of SOG and DVF were part of the campaign.

The officer said that the encounter took place at around 11 am on Wednesday. The firing lasted for about half an hour. Police said that five Maoists, including two women, were killed by security forces in Sirla Reserve Forest area of ​​Kandhamal district on July 5 in a similar operation. On July 23, two more Maoists were killed in the same area.