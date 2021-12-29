Encounters in Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed, one policeman injured in two encounters

SrinagarTwo separate encounters between safety forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (Encounters) 3 terrorists killed in (3 terrorists killed), Whilst a policeman was once injured. Two native terrorists and one Pakistani terrorist affiliated to the banned 15 May Organization JeM had been killed. The hunt remains to be on. One M4 and two AK 47 rifles were recovered.Additionally Learn – Hyderpora Stumble upon: SIT provides blank chit to safety forces, Dr. Mudasir was once killed by way of terrorist, Aamir died after being stuck in cross-firing

#UPDATE: Two native terrorists and one Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM killed. Seek nonetheless underway. One M4 and two AK 47 rifles recovered: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar – ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

Additionally Learn – Climate In Delhi NCR: Because of blizzard within the mountains, chills higher in Delhi-NCR, other people had been observed burning bonfire – see pictures

The come across happened in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of South Kashmir. A police respectable mentioned that at the foundation of intelligence inputs concerning the presence of terrorists, a cordon and seek operation was once introduced by way of the safety forces in Mirhama space of ​​Kulgam district and all the way through this time the terrorists and the safety forces had been preventing. There was once an come across between Additionally Learn – Jammu Kashmir: Safety forces arrested two terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar mentioned that two native terrorists and one Pakistani terrorist affiliated to the banned 15 May Organization JeM had been killed. The hunt remains to be on. One M4 and two AK 47 rifles were recovered.

The police officer mentioned that all the way through the hunt operation, the hiding terrorists opened fireplace at the safety forces. He mentioned that the safety forces retaliated, with which the come across began. 3 terrorists had been killed on this come across. The identification of the slain terrorists is but to be ascertained.

In step with the police officer, the second one come across happened all the way through a cordon and seek operation by way of the safety forces at Nowgam Shahabad in Duru in Anantnag district. Right through the preliminary firing, a policeman was once injured, who has been admitted to the medical institution, he mentioned. The officer mentioned that the come across is on and additional main points are awaited.