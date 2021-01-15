Encrusted with diamonds and the image of a couple having sex: Conor McGregor’s extravagant and millionaire watch collection

Extravagant as few, Conor McGregor she showed off again with her new jewelry. The Irish mixed martial arts fighter wore his two new watches that he spent more than three million dollars (2,230,000 pounds sterling), as reported The Sun. The package included a custom suit bearing his initials. All in the run-up to the next UFC 257 where on January 23 he will be measured against the American Dustin Poirier, at the Fight Island in Abu Dhabi

On his Instagram account, The Notorious, as it is known, he showed his new chiches that add to his collection of millionaire watches. Some details emerged. One is a Jacob & Co Astronomy Tourbillon Baguette, valued at a million dollars (£ 730,000). It is so exclusive that only nine copies were made in the world.

It sits on a base of 342 diamonds and it moves a three-axis tourbillon. Then have other 80 diamonds on the handles. With domed sapphire crystal, the screws are hand-polished and it is used in titanium and lacquered aluminum materials. The case is rose gold 18 karat, with dimensions of 50 millimeters wide and 25 millimeters thick, being that it picks up the manual winding gauge.

The other watch is a Rasputin Tourbillon Erotic Jacob & Co, which costs around two million dollars (1,500,000 pounds sterling). The image of a couple having sex stands out.

They are not the first Jacob & Co watches that the British acquired from the house of Uzbek magnate Jacob Arabo, since a few months ago he unveiled the Astronomia Casino, another unique piece, although at a somewhat lower price. The Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette, saving the question of aesthetic taste, is a masterpiece of watchmaking engineering.

The issue did not end here. He also proudly displayed his new custom suit bearing his initials. In addition, he drove his new Bentley convertible and was accompanied by his son.

According to Forbes, McGregor has an estimated net worth of $ 99,000,000. At 32 years old he will get back in the ring and meanwhile he does not skimp on expenses to give himself all the tastes.

