End of a bubble? Streaming platforms try to survive in a saturated market

Streaming platforms look for new ways to continue growing

The market for streaming platforms worldwide has been showing signs of saturation for months for some companies that are striving to design new strategies that can stop the significant drops in subscribers, their million-dollar losses and the bleeding of layoffs. Netflix has left almost a million customers on the way in 2022, the CNN + platform closed its service in April, just a month after its debut, and others such as Apple TV + do not finish taking off despite having millionaire investments.

Up to a dozen streaming services, with Netflix and Disney+ in the lead, compete fiercely in a context in which, according to experts, these companies will only be able to return to the path of growth if they opt to merge, for the inclusion of advertising or broadcasting live events. Thus, the next movements of Netflix, Prime Video, the Disney empire (Disney +, Hulu, Star and ESPN +) or Apple TV + will be examined with a magnifying glass from now on by their own investors and by another dozen minor platforms that are also trying to become a gap in the on-demand film and television market in the United States.

HBO Max and Discovery +, pioneers in opting for the merger

The alternative of the merger between consolidated platforms is already a reality for which groups with such weight in the streaming sector such as HBO Max and Discovery+ have opted, who in August announced that they will begin to operate a joint service from the summer of 2023. The name under which this conglomerate will be marketed is unknown. Initially, it will be born with a user base close to 100 million worldwide, by combining the more than 76 million HBO Max customers with the 24 that, on all in the United States, owns Discovery+.

The merger represents a possibility to be taken into account in the medium term by streaming companies that, according to most experts, can be complemented with the acquisition by others, usually technological ones, with greater economic potential. “In the case of Netflix, one of the variables that arise so that it can continue to grow is that it be acquired by another corporation, a technology or telecommunications company,” explained David Craig, research professor at the University of Southern California (USC ).

La Caja Netflix, a strategy to bring the public closer to the platform’s series and movies, in Guadalajara (Mexico). EFE / Francisco Guasco



This possibility can be very attractive for companies that until now were outside the video on demand market due to the great profitability that the intellectual property rights of the huge archive of productions, owned or purchased, available to platforms such as Netflix can generate. “By number, Netflix has a library of original titles, and their intellectual property rights, as big as Paramount+ or Disney+,” said Amanda Lotz, a streaming industry expert now a professor at the University of Queensland. Australia).

The commitment to advertising and live content

On the other hand, although the platforms seemed like the perfect place for viewers to enjoy ad-free content, times have changed and most of their executives now agree that the future is in ads. Netflix announced in April that it will implement a subscription model with a lower price but including advertising starting next year.

Consuming series or movies with ads is not something new for HBO Max users, who since last year can opt for a reduced fee that comes with ads. “Disney is going to do the same. Prices will rise from December and if you want the old quota to be maintained you will have to see the content with advertising”, explained the professor at the University of Syracuse (USA) and founder of the Bleier Center for Television, Robert J. Thompson.

This alternative will not surprise Hulu and ESPN+ customers either, because the former has designed a strategy similar to that of HBO Max and the latter carries out live broadcasts with paid spaces and promotions. In fact, live content has also emerged as one of the potential sources of income that, although not initially considered, the platforms are now considering. According to the teacher Craigthe major sporting events, with football as the main exponent, represent a weighty option that could spur the growth of subscribers due to the added value that it would give to the streaming service that could acquire the broadcasting rights.

In the United States, ESPN+ (Disney) is already doing the same with sports and other companies such as DAZN have managed to play a decisive role in this close dispute thanks to the spread of European football. Mergers, advertising and live content will mark the future of streaming at a crucial moment in its existence, after, according to the company Nielsen -a leader in global audience measurement-, the platforms have counted for the first time in USA with more users than traditional television.

Source: EFE

