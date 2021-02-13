End of the Argentine illusion at the Australian Open: Diego Schwartzman suffered a hard defeat and was eliminated

The dream for Argentina in the Australian Open 2021: Diego Schwartzman, the last representative of the country that stood in this competition, he couldn’t beat the russian Aslán Karátsev and was heavily eliminated in the third round of the first Grand Slam of the year.

During the early hours of this Friday, “El Peque” tried by all means to complicate Karatsev, 27, number 114 in the ATP ranking and from the Qualy, but ended up falling in the Melbourne Arena for a strong triple 6-3.

In this way, the Argentine tennis player, 9 in the world, said goodbye to the tournament, just as his compatriots had already done. Federico Coria, Guido Pella, Juan Ignacio Londero, Federico Delbonis and Nadia Podoroska.

Last Tuesday, eighth-seeded Schwartzman put in a great performance by beating comfortably 6-2, 6-0 and 6-3 to french Alexandre Muller and advance instance in a game that lasted just one hour and 32 minutes. In that way, he managed to pass the phase with physical rest.

Russian Aslan Karatsev advanced round (REUTERS / Loren Elliott)

In that meeting he imposed conditions from the beginning and achieved one of the simplest triumphs in a contest of this magnitude. Another fact that speaks of his state of grace and regularity: he advanced to the third round in 10 of the last 13 Grand Slam.

Schwartzman had surpassed the Swede in his debut Elías Ymer by 7-6, 6-4, 2-6 and 6-2, and he was betting on consolidating what was harvested in 2020, the year in which he reached the semifinals of Ronald Garros, reached the finals in Rome, Cologne and Córdoba, and qualified for the London Masters. In the raid, he also scored resounding victories, for example, against Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem.

Nadia Podoroska could not against Donna Vekic and also said goodbye to the tournament (EFE)

For his part, this Thursday as well said goodbye to the Australian Open Nadia Podoroska, after falling in the second round against Donna Vekić for a resounding double 6-2.

The Rosario, who arrived at the first big date of 2021 with good feelings after reaching the semifinals of the Roland Garros that was held last November, could not contain the aggressiveness of the Croatian, who during the match executed 21 winning strokes.

He went through serious problems from his service after receiving six breaks and missing more than half of the first serves, a circumstance that deprived her of connecting with the party in any of the sections.

Despite the bad taste after the last game, Podoroska, who had surpassed the American in the first round Christina McHale, signed his best performance in the Australian competition after reaching the second round in which was his debut in the final draw.

Previously, in the competition they had already been eliminated Coria, who was the first Argentine to take action and suffered the power of the Canadian Milos Raonic, Y Londero (81), who ended up making his debut against the French Müller (209) and lost the match by 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 and 6-3.

The man from Cordoba had to actually face Delbonis (77), but minutes before the game started, in the pre-warm-up, the Azulean felt a pain in his back that had already been bothering him more intensely and, together with his team, he decided to get off the competition.

Finally, Pella fell last Monday to the Croatian Borna Ćorić for a tight 6-3, 7-6 and 7-5, and could not advance to the second round of the tournament, which no longer has the participation of Argentines.

I kept reading:

Insults, a confrontation and the judge who had to separate: spicy discussion between Italians Fognini and Caruso at the Australian Open

Australian Open: Nadia Podoroska was eliminated after a resounding defeat