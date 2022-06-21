End of the cycle: Juan Martín del Potro disappeared from the ATP ranking

(Gettyimages)

An era has ended. End of cycle for a legend of Argentine sports. Is that Juan Martín del Potro disappeared from the ATP ranking and his absence caught the attention of tennis fans.

During the organization’s last publication, the absence of the Tower of Tandil It marked the end of a brilliant career. Until last week, the double Olympic medalist (bronze in London 2012 and silver in Rio 2016) held the position 761 of the international ranking due to the 23 points that he had harvested in the ATP 500 de Queen’s, when he reached the round of 16 and had to leave due to a new injury to the patella of his right knee.

In addition, in his return with a farewell flavor in the Argentina Open, Delpo fell in his debut against his friend Federico Delbonis in a duel that was marked by constant emotion due to the affection he received from the public. On that occasion, the man from Tandil had expressed the sacrifice he had made to be able to be back in the court central “to be able to achieve another miracle”. “Sometimes I can also lose. I don’t have the strength that everyone believes to get ahead. I gave it all. Maybe today was one of those days that she never wanted to come. I still haven’t found a place in my life that makes me happier than inside a court. That’s why I decided to play. I did not find a better opportunity than to do it in Buenos Aires, in front of my mother, which is the first time she saw me play, ”were his words, unable to contain her tears.

It should be noted that the Russian Daniil Medvedevrecent tournament finalist Halle in Germany, stretched his lead at the top of the world rankingwhich occupies second consecutive week after the weekly update by the ATP. The Muscovite added 210 new points, rounded up a total of 8.160 and walked away from his German escort Alexander Zverev (7,030), who resigned 45 unitsas well as Serbian Novak Djokovicwhich remained in the third place with the same accumulated of the previous week (6.770).

Between fourth and tenth place the Spanish are ordered Rafael Nadal, the norwegian Casper Ruud, the greek Stephens Tsitsipasthe Spanish Carlos Alcarazthe Russian Andrey Rublevthe canadian Felix Auger-Aliasimus and the polish Hubert Hurkacz, who entered the last step of the Top Ten for his coronation in Halle.

The Argentinian Diego Schwartzmanmeanwhile, moved up one position and remained 15to in the ladder, which places Sebastian Baez in the 36th position after falling back two squares. Within the top 100 positions also inhabit Francisco Cerundolo (42º, -2), Federico Coria (70º, -6), Thomas Etcheverry (79th, +1) and Federico Delbonis (85º, +4).

KEEP READING

A Russian tennis player changed her nationality to avoid exclusion from Wimbledon

Unusual: tennis player Dominic Thiem was accused of recording an adult movie but the truth surprised everyone

Horacio Zeballos was crowned champion together with Marcell Granollers on the lawn of Halle