End of the dream for Cristian Garín: he lost to Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon quarterfinals

the illusion of Christian Garin had a final point in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon: fell to Nick Kyrgios 6-4, 6-3 and 7-6 after battling for more than two hours on Court No. 1 of the traditional All England Lawn Tennis that shelters this Grand Slam on grass. The 26-year-old Chilean tennis player had his most outstanding performance in this tournament after improving the round of 16 that he had achieved in last year’s edition.

The Australian who is 40° del ranking but he became 13 in 2016, ratified his status as a candidate for the title in this contest, taking into account that he has just left the local on the way Paul Jubb in a doubtful debut, but then he showed his best weapons against the Serbian Filip Krajinovic and the greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in a controversial meeting. His last step had been taken against the American Brandon Nakashimawhere he signed a victory in five sets.

The first semifinal of the tournament will take place between the Serbian Novak Djokovicfirst seeded and champion of the last three editions, against the British Cameron Norrie. The other passport to the final will be settled between Kyrgios y Spaniard Rafael Nadalwho won a heroic battle of more than 4 hours against the North American Taylor Fritz where he played due to an injury.

It should be noted that the Chilean Garín, who had his first professional match against Kyrgios, had managed to reach the round of 16 of the 2021 edition but he met Djokovic and left with a loss in three sets In that tournament, the Australian Kyrgios had to leave in the third round due to an abdominal injury.

The South American who is number 43 of the ranking signed the best participation in a Grand Slam of his entire career since he accumulated two round of 16 between the aforementioned passage through Wimbledon 2021 and what was done in the Roland Garros edition of that same year, when he fell to the Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Kyrgios, for his part, will now try to reach the first Grand Slam final of his sporting life although being among the top four in the tournament is already a merit in itself: his best performance had been two arrivals in the quarterfinals between Wimbledon 2014 (lost to Milos Raonic) and Australian Open 2015 (lost to Andy Murray).

