End of the F***ing World actress Naomi Ackie reveals the show’s future – “By no means say by no means!”

The End of the F***ing World received huge at BAFTA TV awards on July 31st, choosing up two awards for Greatest Drama Sequence and Greatest Supporting Actress for Naomi Ackie.

The show’s large recognition has received many asking about the future of the present, with the second collection set to air on Netflix later this 12 months.

Ackie – who performs Clive Koch’s love curiosity – has now opened up about whether or not she thinks the darkish comedy ought to goal for a hat-trick after the subsequent collection.

Talking at BAFTAs digital ceremony, she stated: “Clearly you may by no means say by no means, however I feel it’s good to stop whilst you’re forward and I’m actually happy the place we left them, and I feel that’s it I’m afraid.”

When requested if a 3rd collection was probably, showrunner Charlie Covell agreed with the actress, saying: “I’ve a sense in all probability not.”

She added: “I really feel with reveals like that’s in all probability higher to go away it when it’s at its top. All of us really feel extremely proud that we made that second season as profitable as the first.”

The eight-part programme premiered its first episode on Channel Four in the United Kingdom in 2017, after which all eight episodes had been launched on All 4.

Netflix dealt with worldwide distribution and launched it internationally in 2018. The programme follows James (Alex Lawther), a 17-year-old who believes himself to be a psychopath, and Alyssa (Jessica Barden), an offended classmate who sees in James an opportunity to flee from her tumultuous residence life.

Based mostly on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel, director Lucy Forbes beforehand defined why it was necessary to her to keep up the “other-worldly really feel” of the supply materials.

“It’s necessary as a result of there’s one thing fairly romantic about probably not figuring out the place they’re. Not being fairly in a position to place them.”

She continued: “It makes it really feel extra fantastical although the performances are so grounded in naturalism.

“It takes you off into one other world and I feel it suited the writing fashion, the origins of the graphic novel, and that barely off, Americana, suburban noir really feel, which I feel works very well with the characters and the story. And it additionally appears to be like cool.”

