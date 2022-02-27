End of the mystery in Formula 1: Alfa Romeo presented the new design of its car

Alfa Romeo has submitted its bet for the 2022 season of Formula 1the Q42, a car that with the new regulations expect to battle in a competition which is expected to be more close and even than ever.

The Q42monta a ferrari engine and like the rest of the grill has been designed in Hinwil (Switzerland) with new ground effect floor, updated aerodynamic package and 18-inch low-profile tires.

The body is un impressive but subtle nod to the pastwhich recalls the historic designs of other years and the legacy of Alfa Romeo and Sauber Motorsport, in the 30th year of the Hinwil team in the Formula 1.

Alfa Romeo presented the new car for 2022

The Alfa Romeo team also debuts drivers, Valtteri Bottas and the only rookie on the grid, the Chinese Zhou Guanyu. “It is my first car with Alfa Romeo, which makes it special, and I’m really looking forward to being on the grid in Bahrain with him. The exciting thing is that we don’t know how he will finish that first race”, acknowledged the experienced Finnish driver.

“The tests have helped us confirm our expectations of where we are, the progress we’ve made with the car, but now we’re getting closer to the moment that really matters.” Valtteri Bottas in statements sent by the team.

Guanyu, for his part, was “excited” with his new car. “We are at the beginning of a new era, with new cars and a new regulationand this offers an opportunity for all teams to progress, as we all start from scratch.”

“I really want to be on the starting grid with this car and work with my team to achieve the results that we are looking for together”, he sentenced.

Valtteri Bottas will drive one of Alfa Romeo’s single-seaters

Recently the Swiss team surprised the world of motorsport when taking to the track in the pre-season tests in Barcelona with a fully camouflaged single-seater. That decision was made after the team announced that the official presentation of its car would take place a couple of days later.

In the run-up to the start of the tests in Montmeló, the head of the team Fred Vasseur gave an interview to the Spanish newspaper As in which he acknowledged that they had to sacrifice the 2021 season to be able to compete in 2022: “In December 2020 we decided not to develop the 2021 car and focus on 2022. It is exciting, we are at the end of development, close to stepping on the track and being able to see what the others have done.”

Last season the team collected just 13 points and they finished penultimate behind Haas. However, now a new tournament begins and the sensations are more than satisfactory, also because they have a highly experienced driver like Valtteri Bottas in the pits.

