End of the mystery: Luis Suárez confirmed that he will play in Nacional de Montevideo

One of the great novels of the pass market came to an end: Luis Suarez He confirmed which club he will play for this semester, which will have its epilogue in the World Cup in Qatar, where he will go to defend the Uruguayan national team shirt. The 35-year-old forward appealed to a video posted on social networks to communicate his decision.

“Hello everyone, first of all I wanted to thank you for all the love that both I and my family have received in recent days, which has been impressive. All the videos were very exciting, the messages that have reached us, that touched our hearts a lot, in this situation that we had to decide. And it was impossible to reject this possibility of playing for Nacional again. We have a preliminary agreement with the club, and in the next few hours details will be finalized and we hope that the agreement that we all want will be reached. I hope to be able to enjoy this new stage and see you in the next few days. I send a big hug to all of you and thank you for all the love you have given us. See you soon, ”he said in his speech that lasted almost a minute.

In this way, Lucho, who was released after passing through the Atletico Madrid and flirted with River Plate, a possibility that fell after the Argentine cast was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores, he was inclined to return to the club that served as a platform in his career, and whose fans mounted a great campaign on the networks to convince him. Then, the president of the Bag, Jose Fuentestraveled to make a formal offer, which the striker ended up accepting.

Lucho Suárez’s masks in Central Park, as part of the fans’ campaign to convince him (Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP)

In the last few hours, other offers from the MLS, the United States League, had emerged. Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC they tempted him The aforementioned Fuentes had accepted that the final answer was going to arrive this Tuesday, and it emerged from a video that was shouted like a goal at the Parque Central stadium: Suárez chose to play the Copa Sudamericana and the Uruguayan Clausura tournament with Nacional.

Born in the city of Salto in 1987, Suárez officially debuted with the Nacional shirt in May 2005 and said goodbye in July 2006 after playing 48 games, scoring 12 official goals and winning the Uruguayan Championship twice. .

Groningen in the Netherlands bought him for a million dollars and from there he formed an impressive career: he went through Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Aleti. With the Uruguayan national team he managed to become the all-time leading scorer, won the 2011 Copa América and reached the semifinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

