End of the novel: Lewis Hamilton renewed his contract with Mercedes and will seek to make history in Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton renewed one more year with Mercedes and will continue to compete in Formula 1 (REUTERS)

He has finally concluded one of the novels that had fans of the film in suspense for several weeks. Formula 1. English Lewis Hamilton has renewed his contract with the team Mercedes and will continue competing in the highest category of motorsport, as announced by the German team itself in a statement on its website.

Hamilton, who last year equaled Schumacher’s all-time record of seven World titles, has renewed his contract for just one more season and will be looking to become the driver of the F1 most winner of all time.

“I am delighted to face what will be my ninth season with my Mercedes teammates. With this team we have achieved incredible things together; Y we want to increase our successes even more, continuously improving; both inside and outside the circuits ”, he declared Hamilton, from 36 years.

Toto Wolff has managed to retain Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for one more year (Photo: REUTERS)

This is excellent news for the German team, winner of the last seven Constructors’ World Cups in F1. His team leader, the Austrian Toto Wolff, also entered into the renewal agreement. “We always agreed with Lewis in which we would continue together, but the very unusual year we had in 2020 meant that it took some time to complete the process. Lewis’s record is among the best the sports world has ever seen; and he is a valuable ambassador for our brand and for our partners, “he said.

After the involuntary interruption by the COVID-19, when he finally managed to resume activity with a limited and unorthodox World Cup, Lewis Hamilton took care of being champion for the fourth time in a row, equaled Schumacher’s seven conquests and pulverized some records of the Káiser.

Hamilton beat the number of victories Schumacher achieved (91) by reaching the 95 races won before the end of the 2020 season, in addition to surpassing it in number of podiums (165). Without a drastic change in the regulation, it is the main favorite to win the 2021 World Cup –Starts the last weekend of March in Bahrain and is initially scheduled to 23 races – and reach eight titles.

Lewis Hamilton has won the last four World Cups in a row and is one title away from becoming the winningest rider in history (Photo: REUTERS)

On the other hand, in its renewal communication with Mercedes, Hamilton announced that he will launch a project with his team to foster diversity in the future of motorsports.

“I am also convinced follow the path we started to make motorsport more diverse for future generations; and I am grateful that Mercedes has shown me all her support in this regard. I am proud to say that we are extending that effort beyond this year, by launch a foundation dedicated to diversity and inclusion in sport. I am inspired by all that we can build together and I can’t wait to go back to the circuits in March, ”said the English rider who made his elite debut in 2007, a year before winning his first title with McLaren.

