Endeavor Content, Exile Sign First Look Series Deal with Alejandra Marquez Abella (EXCLUSIVE)

Of their continued bid to lock up main expertise for his or her fledgling TV development-production partnership, Endeavor Content material and Exile have signed a primary look sequence deal with lauded Mexican writer-director Alejandra Marquez Abella (“Las Niñas Bien”).

The alliance just lately introduced first look pacts with Sebastian Hofmann (“Time Share,” “Halley”), “Roma” producer Nicolas Celis and Mauricio Katz’s shingle Subtrama.

Marquez Abella’s first mission is the scripted dramedy sequence “La Liberación,” which follows a bunch of estranged feminine leisure trade professionals who notice they should resolve their variations so as to higher face the long run collectively.

“We as girls have been condemned to ‘divide and conquer,’ to stay clashing with one another,” stated Marquez Abella. “Now we’re taking a look at one another and we’re studying that we don’t should battle for a spot, that all of us can co-exist and thrive collectively on this world.”

“La Liberación” stars “Los Espookys’” Cassandra Ciangherotti, “Colosio’s” Ilse Salas and “Diablo Guardian’s” Johanna Murillo, all of whom starred in “Las Niñas Bien” and are producers alongside Marquez Abella.

“We had such a good time on the set of ‘Las Ninas Bien’ that we needed to proceed working collectively,” stated Marquez Abella, including: “We additionally needed to delve into the complexities of what girls live in the present day within the #MeToo period.”

“I’ve written for quite a few sequence however that is the primary time I’ll function a showrunner on one,” stated Marquez Abella, who’s aiming for eight episodes.

“We imagine that the way forward for the leisure enterprise will likely be led by Latin American girls telling their very own tales,” stated María Teresa Pérez, COO of Exile. “We couldn’t be extra excited to be working with such a gifted artistic drive.”

Márquez Abella, a longtime writer-director in each movie and TV, was amongst Selection’s 2019 “10 Administrators to Watch.” Her 2015 breakout debut, “Semana Santa,” world premiered on the Toronto Pageant earlier than screening at such festivals as Karlovy Range and SXSW.

“Las Niñas Bien” (“The Good Women”), her sophomore characteristic, world premiered at Toronto’s status Platform showcase and garnered 14 nominations and 4 awards at Mexico’s Oscar-equivalent, the Ariels. Márquez Abella is at the moment writing for an HBO worldwide sequence and growing her subsequent characteristic movie.

“The power to inform numerous tales with artistic expertise from distinct backgrounds is a chance we’re each grateful for and excited to have the ability to interact in,” stated Kelly Miller, vp, worldwide technique, Endeavor Content material. “Alejandra’s potential to inform vital narratives is outstanding and we’re excited to see her tales come to life.”

Launched in late 2018 with the mandate to develop and produce content material in Spanish and English for world audiences, Exile’s award-winning staff, led by Isaac Lee, delivered three seasons of “El Chapo” for Netflix and produced the Emmy award-winning documentary, “Science Honest,” winner of the 2018 Sundance Viewers Award. In addition they produced Netflix’s “Who Killed Malcolm X,” “The Traffickers,” in addition to a slew of documentaries and docuseries.

Exile solid a partnership with Endeavor Content material in Might 2019 to finance, develop and produce Spanish-language scripted tv initiatives in addition to to create a fund to amass IP and pursue improvement offers with high-profile and rising expertise throughout Latin America and Spain.

Marquez Abella is repped by APA Company and Brillstein Leisure Companions.

(Pictured: Lead picture, Alejandra Marquez Abella; triptych, left to proper: Johanna Murillo, Ilse Salas and Cassandra Ciangherotti)